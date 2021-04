MSI Presents Optix MAG342CQ 34 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

Optix MAG342CQ Key Features

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.UWQHD High Resolution - Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the UWQHD resolution.144Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.1ms response time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.Adaptive-Sync Technology - Tear-free, stutter-free, fluid gaming.Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.178° wide view angle.MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the MSI Optix MAG342CQ Curved Gaming Monitor, please visit MSI.com