MSI Presents Optix MAG342CQ 34 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

MSI expands its gaming monitor lineup with the new Optix MAG342CQ curved gaming monitor, shortly after celebrating 3 million MSI gaming monitor units sold in just three years. The MSI Optix MAG342CQ is a 34 UWQHD (3440x1440) gaming monitor with a 1500R curvature. Its curved VA LED panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time along with support for Adaptive-Sync Technology delivering smooth gaming visuals. The gaming monitor features a super narrow bezel design for the best visual immersion with multi-monitor setups.
The MSI Optix MAG342CQ sports gaming-oriented features such as Night Vision, Anti-Flicker Technology, and an Ergonomic Stand. Night Vision is a smart black tuner that brightens and brings out fine details in dark areas without overexposing. Anti-Flicker Technology reduces the amount of flicker on the screen which reduces the strain and fatigue caused to the eyes. The Optix MAG342CQs ergonomic stand allows for tilting (-5°~20°), lowering and raising (0~90mm), and swivelling (-30°~30°), allowing gamers to achieve the most comfortable viewing angle and position possible.
Optix MAG342CQ Key FeaturesCurved Gaming display (1500R) The best gameplay immersion.
UWQHD High Resolution - Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the UWQHD resolution.
144Hz Refresh Rate Real smooth gaming.
1ms response time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.
Adaptive-Sync Technology - Tear-free, stutter-free, fluid gaming.
Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.
Frameless design Ultimate gameplay experience.
178° wide view angle.
MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the MSI Optix MAG342CQ Curved Gaming Monitor, please visit MSI.com.