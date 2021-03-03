MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING and MECH Series Unveiled

AMD today revealed the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card powered by the RDNA2 architecture designed to take on 1440p gaming with maximum image quality. With that, MSI is proud to announce a new graphics card line-up based on the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, uniting the latest in graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling. Aside from the reference model, MSI puts up a GAMING Series and MECH Series model. Both the MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING X and Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH 2X uses two 8-pin PCIe power connectors.
MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING series
MSI brings the GAMING series with the iconic TWIN FROZR 8 thermal design to the MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. Compared to the previous generation, the dual fan design has been improved with TORX FAN 4.0, binding fan blade pairs together with an outer link to focus airflow into the TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system. The heatsink features advanced aerodynamic and thermodynamic technologies for efficient heat dissipation, reducing temperatures while maintaining high performance. A new design emphasizes the dazzling Mystic Light RGB infused into the card. Gamers can easily control and synchronize LED-lit components with the upgraded MSI Dragon Center software.
Quick Specs
Core Clocks: TBD
Memory: 12GB GDDR6
Memory Speed: 16 Gbps
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin
Card Dimensions: 279 x 131 x 58 mm
Card Weight: 1179 grams
MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH Series
The MECH series makes its return with the MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, now enhanced with MSIs acclaimed TORX FAN 3.0. The performance-focused MECH design maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand, whether its for play or for work. A powerful cooling system, reinforcing brushed-finish backplate and the solid industrial aesthetic make the MECH card suitable for any PC build.
Quick Specs
Core Clocks: TBD
Memory: 12GB GDDR6
Memory Speed: 16 Gbps
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin
Card Dimensions: 247 x 131 x 51 mm
Card Weight: 921 grams
MSI will be releasing the following models below:
MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT 12G
MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING X 12G
MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH 2X 12G
MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH 2X 12G OC
Source: MSI