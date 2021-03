MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING and MECH Series Unveiled

MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING series

MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT MECH Series

MSI brings the GAMING series with the iconic TWIN FROZR 8 thermal design to the MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. Compared to the previous generation, the dual fan design has been improved with TORX FAN 4.0, binding fan blade pairs together with an outer link to focus airflow into the TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system. The heatsink features advanced aerodynamic and thermodynamic technologies for efficient heat dissipation, reducing temperatures while maintaining high performance. A new design emphasizes the dazzling Mystic Light RGB infused into the card. Gamers can easily control and synchronize LED-lit components with the upgraded MSI Dragon Center software.Core Clocks: TBDMemory: 12GB GDDR6Memory Speed: 16 GbpsPower Connectors: 2x 8-pinCard Dimensions: 279 x 131 x 58 mmCard Weight: 1179 gramsThe MECH series makes its return with the MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, now enhanced with MSI’s acclaimed TORX FAN 3.0. The performance-focused MECH design maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand, whether it’s for play or for work. A powerful cooling system, reinforcing brushed-finish backplate and the solid industrial aesthetic make the MECH card suitable for any PC build.Core Clocks: TBDMemory: 12GB GDDR6Memory Speed: 16 GbpsPower Connectors: 2x 8-pinCard Dimensions: 247 x 131 x 51 mmCard Weight: 921 gramsMSI will be releasing the following models below:MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING X 12GSource: MSI