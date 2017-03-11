MSI Releases Official Statement Regarding RTX 30-Series Instability Issues

MSI releases its official statement regarding reported instability with GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. MSI became aware of reports from customers, reviewers, and system integrators that there may be instability when GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards core clocks exceeded a certain amount. The latest GeForce driver (456.55) includes fixes for the issue. As such, MSI recommends owners of GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards update to the latest driver release which can be downloaded from the NVIDIA GeForce website. NVIDIA released a statement regarding the instability issue below.
NVIDIA posted a driver this morning that improves stability. Regarding partner board designs, our partners regularly customize their designs and we work closely with them in the process. The appropriate number of POSCAP vs. MLCC groupings can vary depending on the design and is not necessarily indicative of quality.
Source: [email protected], RTX 3080 Board Stability, New Driver, Capacitors (Forum Post)
MSI's StatementMSI stands behind its design decisions for its GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards catalog which consists of GAMING models and VENTUS models. MSI utilizes a mixed capacitor grouping in its designs to benefit from the strengths of both SP-Caps and MLCCs. All MSI GeForce RTX 30 Series cards that have shipped out since the beginning of production, which include media review samples, feature the PCB configurations as shown in the updated images below.
MSI would like to express its appreciation to customers, reviewers, and system integrators that raised awareness of the issue, and to NVIDIA for the cooperation in quickly resolving the problem.
Product image of GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING TRIO series that have shipped out since the beginning of production
Product image of GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X series that have shipped out since the beginning of production
Product image of GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO series that have shipped out since the beginning of production
Product image of GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X series that have shipped out since the beginning of production
To learn more about the MSI GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, please visit MSI.com.