MSI Releases Official Statement Regarding RTX 30-Series Instability Issues





Source: [email protected], RTX 3080 Board Stability, New Driver, Capacitors (Forum Post) NVIDIA posted a driver this morning that improves stability. Regarding partner board designs, our partners regularly customize their designs and we work closely with them in the process. The appropriate number of POSCAP vs. MLCC groupings can vary depending on the design and is not necessarily indicative of quality.

MSI's Statement



Product image of GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING TRIO series that have shipped out since the beginning of production



Product image of GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X series that have shipped out since the beginning of production



Product image of GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO series that have shipped out since the beginning of production



Product image of GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X series that have shipped out since the beginning of production