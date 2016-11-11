NANOXIA Dual System Chassis Designed for Streaming Now Available
NANOXIA announces the launch of its Dual System chassis designed for streaming housing up to two independent systems. There are only a handful of dual system cases available in the market today such as the Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 and the CORSAIR Obsidian 1000D. However, both of the cases from Phanteks and CORSAIR only support mini-ITX motherboards for its secondary system. Unlike the Enthoo Pro 2 and Obsidian 1000D, the NANOXIA Dual System chassis supports two E-ATX motherboards for its primary and secondary systems removing the limitations naturally imposed with mini-ITX motherboard-based system builds. The NANOXIA Dual System chassis is designed to house a complete gaming PC setup and a separate streaming PC setup in one chassis.
The NANOXIA Dual System chassis also supports two ATX PSUs to power each system independently. The chassis comes with two A-RGB controllers and hub for independent RGB lighting control with the two systems. Ultimately, builders can also unify all RGB lighting elements into one A-RGB controller for complete synchronization.
The NANOXIA Dual System case comes with 8 pre-installed A-RGB 120mm fans and offers expansive support for liquid cooling hardware including space for up to 480mm radiators on top. The case sports a partial tempered glass/aluminium side panel and supports up to 18 hard drives for all your storage needs. Each system uses its own set of independent I/O front panel ports which includes a USB 3.1 Type-C and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. Each system has its own power and reset buttons as well.
NANOXIA Dual System Chassis Features
Space for two E-ATX motherboards
8x pre-installed A-RGB 120mm fans
Two A-RGB controllers integrated
Supports up to 18 hard drives (max. 8x 3.5 "/ 2.5" in the left chamber and 5x or 10x 2.5 "in the right chamber)
Front made of glass and aluminium
Folding glass doors left and right
A removable motherboard tray (right chamber) for easy installation
Case Dimensions: 500mm (H) x 440mm (W) x 600mm (D)
Pricing and Availability
The NANOXIA Dual System Chassis is now available in selected resellers across Europe for 399.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« MSI Presents New Alpha 15/17 and Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops · NANOXIA Dual System Chassis Designed for Streaming Now Available