NANOXIA Dual System Chassis Designed for Streaming Now Available

The NANOXIA Dual System chassis also supports two ATX PSUs to power each system independently. The chassis comes with two A-RGB controllers and hub for independent RGB lighting control with the two systems. Ultimately, builders can also unify all RGB lighting elements into one A-RGB controller for complete synchronization.The NANOXIA Dual System case comes with 8 pre-installed A-RGB 120mm fans and offers expansive support for liquid cooling hardware including space for up to 480mm radiators on top. The case sports a partial tempered glass/aluminium side panel and supports up to 18 hard drives for all your storage needs. Each system uses its own set of independent I/O front panel ports which includes a USB 3.1 Type-C and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. Each system has its own power and reset buttons as well.Space for two E-ATX motherboards8x pre-installed A-RGB 120mm fansTwo A-RGB controllers integratedSupports up to 18 hard drives (max. 8x 3.5 "/ 2.5" in the left chamber and 5x or 10x 2.5 "in the right chamber)Front made of glass and aluminiumFolding glass doors left and rightA removable motherboard tray (right chamber) for easy installationCase Dimensions: 500mm (H) x 440mm (W) x 600mm (D)The NANOXIA Dual System Chassis is now available in selected resellers across Europe for 399.