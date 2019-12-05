noblechairs Reveal Elder Scrolls Online Edition Gaming Chair Design

- Integrated adjustable Lumbar Support

- Enlarged Backrest and Seat Area

- Ergonomic Design

- Highly configurable sitting posture

- Adjustable 4D armrests

- Aluminium base

- Additional premium materials including durable steel frame, cold foam padding and DIN EN 1335 office chair certification

- Durable premium quality 1.5mm thick PU leather

- Nylon casters with polyurethane coating.

The officially licensed- or ESO Edition for short - takes inspiration from and utilises aesthetic elements of the award-winning franchise and ESO itself. Included amongst them are the instantly recognisable Ouroboros sigil stitched into the headrest, as well as the full ESO logo on the back. With gold and black livery, and more than mere hints of iconography emblematic of the series, this chair is the ideal companion for your adventures in Tamriel and beyond.This brand new variant is based on noblechairs’ HERO , a model that's already enormously well regarded for high levels of quality and comfort. The 2018 edition earned our Premium Award , and both the German manufacturer and their core designs have only gone from strength to strength in the meantime.The centerpiece of the ESO Edition however has to be the rear of the chair, which includes the Lion, Dragon and Eagle imagery of the Daggerfall Covenant, Ebonheart Pact and Aldmeri Dominion respectively. Each is meticulously embroidered for a unique look that youll find no-where else and will make a statement on any livestream they're featured in.Todays announcement from noblechairs and Bethesda arrives ahead of the, which will be streamed live this evening at 10pm GMT on twitch.tv/Bethesda . Gates of Oblivion, the latest chapter in the ESO adventure, is scheduled to be unveiled and the ESO Edition may well also be making its livestream debut. Tune in for a chance to win one of the first anywhere in the world.noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair - The Elder Scrolls Online® Edition will be available at retailers worldwide later this year. A full feature list and pricing will follow closer to the formal release date. More information can be found at noblechairs.com/ESO , where you can also register your interest.