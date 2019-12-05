noblechairs Reveal Elder Scrolls Online Edition Gaming Chair Design

Bethesda Softworks are caretakers of some of the most recognisable franchises in all of gaming, and through their 2019 partnership with noblechairs two of the most significant have been emblazoned across a set of high quality gaming seats. Today the partners reveal their latest creation, a chair that like the Fallout and DOOM-themed designs will soon be available from retailers worldwide.
The officially licensed noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair - The Elder Scrolls Online® Edition - or ESO Edition for short - takes inspiration from and utilises aesthetic elements of the award-winning franchise and ESO itself. Included amongst them are the instantly recognisable Ouroboros sigil stitched into the headrest, as well as the full ESO logo on the back. With gold and black livery, and more than mere hints of iconography emblematic of the series, this chair is the ideal companion for your adventures in Tamriel and beyond.
This brand new variant is based on noblechairs HERO, a model that's already enormously well regarded for high levels of quality and comfort. The 2018 edition earned our Premium Award, and both the German manufacturer and their core designs have only gone from strength to strength in the meantime.
Key noblechairs HERO Features
- Integrated adjustable Lumbar Support
- Enlarged Backrest and Seat Area
- Ergonomic Design
- Highly configurable sitting posture
- Adjustable 4D armrests
- Aluminium base
- Additional premium materials including durable steel frame, cold foam padding and DIN EN 1335 office chair certification
- Durable premium quality 1.5mm thick PU leather
- Nylon casters with polyurethane coating.
The centerpiece of the ESO Edition however has to be the rear of the chair, which includes the Lion, Dragon and Eagle imagery of the Daggerfall Covenant, Ebonheart Pact and Aldmeri Dominion respectively. Each is meticulously embroidered for a unique look that youll find no-where else and will make a statement on any livestream they're featured in.
Todays announcement from noblechairs and Bethesda arrives ahead of the Elder Scrolls Online 2021 Global Reveal Event, which will be streamed live this evening at 10pm GMT on twitch.tv/Bethesda. Gates of Oblivion, the latest chapter in the ESO adventure, is scheduled to be unveiled and the ESO Edition may well also be making its livestream debut. Tune in for a chance to win one of the first anywhere in the world.
noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair - The Elder Scrolls Online® Edition will be available at retailers worldwide later this year. A full feature list and pricing will follow closer to the formal release date. More information can be found at noblechairs.com/ESO, where you can also register your interest.