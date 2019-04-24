NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 30-Series LHR Graphics Cards

NVIDIA officially announces the LHR (Lite Hash Rate) versions of the GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. NVIDIA will be reducing the Ethereum hate rate for the newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, 3070, and 3060 Ti graphics card to be less desirable to miners. The LHR GeForce RTX cards will be shipping this late May to partner resellers worldwide.
Clear Communication to GamersNVIDIA originally launched the GeForce RTX 30-Series with a full hash rate. Hence, NVIDIA wants end users to know what they are getting when they buy GeForce graphics cards. To help with this, NVIDIAs GeForce partners will be labelling the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti cards with a Lite Hash Rate, or LHR, identifier. The identifier will be in retail product listings and on the box.
This reduced hash rate only applies to newly manufactured cards with the LHR identifier and not to cards already purchased.
NVIDIA believes this additional step of halving the hash rate of the newly manufactured GeForce graphics cards will help in progressing towards better prices of NVIDIAs GeForce RTX GPUs and into the hands of real gamers. GIGABYTE has already listed their line-up of GIGABYTE and AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 LHR models on their website. Other brands should follow shortly.
