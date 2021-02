NZXT CEO Releases Statement Regarding H1 Safety Issue

To our community,



Were sorry.



The nylon screws were not the complete solution for the H1 fire hazard; they didnt address the root cause of the issue. We didnt account for scenarios where someone could replace the nylon screws with metal ones unknowingly. Our execution did not live up to the quality that our community has come to expect from us.



We will be removing the H1 from retail and NZXT BLD. Were going to send out redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser Assemblies for current H1s and were going to help with installation for those who need it.



Going forward, were instituting more robust and thorough design processes. From the initial designs, Q&A, to additional testing, were committed to quality in both our products and our response to your concerns.



We want to thank Steve from Gamers Nexus. He and his team brought the issue of someone replacing the nylon screws with metal screws to our attention and raised the urgency surrounding it.



From Johnny Hou, NZXT CEO

Redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser Assembly

NZXT will be automatically sending out the redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser assembly to anyone who requested the nylon screw repair kit. If you havent requested the nylon screw repair kit, users can request for the full repair kit by submitting this NZXT H1 Repair Kit Request form Alternatively, users can head to the site and submit a support ticket, email NZXT at [email protected] , or call at 1-888-965-5520 (Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm PST).