NZXT CEO Releases Statement Regarding H1 Safety Issue

To our community,



Were sorry.



The nylon screws were not the complete solution for the H1 fire hazard; they didnt address the root cause of the issue. We didnt account for scenarios where someone could replace the nylon screws with metal ones unknowingly. Our execution did not live up to the quality that our community has come to expect from us.



We will be removing the H1 from retail and NZXT BLD. Were going to send out redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser Assemblies for current H1s and were going to help with installation for those who need it.



Going forward, were instituting more robust and thorough design processes. From the initial designs, Q&A, to additional testing, were committed to quality in both our products and our response to your concerns.



We want to thank Steve from Gamers Nexus. He and his team brought the issue of someone replacing the nylon screws with metal screws to our attention and raised the urgency surrounding it.



From Johnny Hou, NZXT CEO

Redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser Assembly