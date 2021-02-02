NZXT CEO Releases Statement Regarding H1 Safety Issue

It has been more than two months since an NZXT H1 mini-ITX chassis reportedly caught fire. This led to a series of events from whats supposed to be a recall of the NZXT H1 to NZXT sending out repair kits to address the problem.



The NZXT H1 repair kit consists of nylon screws and nuts that will replace the stock metal screws of the PCIe riser bracket which is said to fix the issue. However, in a recent YouTube video uploaded by Gamers Nexus, they said that the repair kit doesnt completely rule out the fire hazard as the main source of the problem is the PCIe riser bracket. The group insists that it still a fire hazard wherein users unknowingly use metal screws again. Hence, a total recall of the product is once again recommended. NZXT once again responds to this call by releasing another statement, this time coming from NZXTs CEO himself. Read the released statement below.

To our community,

Were sorry.

The nylon screws were not the complete solution for the H1 fire hazard; they didnt address the root cause of the issue. We didnt account for scenarios where someone could replace the nylon screws with metal ones unknowingly. Our execution did not live up to the quality that our community has come to expect from us.

We will be removing the H1 from retail and NZXT BLD. Were going to send out redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser Assemblies for current H1s and were going to help with installation for those who need it.

Going forward, were instituting more robust and thorough design processes. From the initial designs, Q&A, to additional testing, were committed to quality in both our products and our response to your concerns.

We want to thank Steve from Gamers Nexus. He and his team brought the issue of someone replacing the nylon screws with metal screws to our attention and raised the urgency surrounding it.

From Johnny Hou, NZXT CEO


Redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser Assembly

NZXT will be automatically sending out the redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser assembly to anyone who requested the nylon screw repair kit. If you havent requested the nylon screw repair kit, users can request for the full repair kit by submitting this NZXT H1 Repair Kit Request form.

Alternatively, users can head to the site and submit a support ticket, email NZXT at [email protected], or call at 1-888-965-5520 (Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm PST).

Source: NZXT Blog

