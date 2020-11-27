NZXT Issues Recall For H1 Mini-ITX Chassis

H1 Safety Issue

NZXT has identified a potential safety issue with H1 cases and we are working with the US Consumer Products Safety Commission along with the proper global authorities to notify our customers and provide them with a solution.



While we believe this issue only impacts a small percentage of cases, we are playing it safe and have paused sales of the H1 and are developing a simple-to-use repair kit that H1 owners can install themselves without having to ship their cases anywhere.



If you'd like more information about this matter, please contact our customer service team so they can assist you at



About the NZXT H1

The NZXT H1 is a sleek, small, vertical chassis designed to fit elegantly in any battle station, without limiting its gaming potential. Capable of housing most full-sized GPUs, the NZXT H1 was designed to effectively cool every component to prevent thermal throttling. Cable management is made easy with pre-routed cables and a rear-facing I/O on the bottom of the case which allows for simple cable clean-up.The included components in the NZXT H1 (SFX-L 650w PSU, 140mm AIO, and Gen 3 PCIe riser card) represent over a $250 USD value, decreasing the number of items that a customer needs to purchase separately. Additionally, each included component is pre-installed, which saves time and makes the NZXT H1 one of the simplest cases to build in.