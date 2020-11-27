NZXT Issues Recall For H1 Mini-ITX Chassis

NZXT issues a recall of its H1 mini-ITX chassis due to an alleged safety issue. Launched in February 2020, the NZXT H1 mini-ITX chassis comes bundled with an SFX-L 650W 80PLUS Gold power supply, a 140mm all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, and a PCIe riser card pre-installed for graphics card mounting. Exact details that raised the safety issue arent known whether its the power supply or the liquid cooler or the combination of both components pre-installed in the NZXT H1 chassis. Nevertheless, NZXT seems to have quickly responded to the issue. NZXT issued a recall statement on the NZXT reddit page. Read the full statement below and return instructions below.
H1 Safety Issue
NZXT has identified a potential safety issue with H1 cases and we are working with the US Consumer Products Safety Commission along with the proper global authorities to notify our customers and provide them with a solution.
While we believe this issue only impacts a small percentage of cases, we are playing it safe and have paused sales of the H1 and are developing a simple-to-use repair kit that H1 owners can install themselves without having to ship their cases anywhere.
If you'd like more information about this matter, please contact our customer service team so they can assist you at https://nzxt.com/support
Thank you and we apologize for the inconvenience!
About the NZXT H1
The NZXT H1 is a sleek, small, vertical chassis designed to fit elegantly in any battle station, without limiting its gaming potential. Capable of housing most full-sized GPUs, the NZXT H1 was designed to effectively cool every component to prevent thermal throttling. Cable management is made easy with pre-routed cables and a rear-facing I/O on the bottom of the case which allows for simple cable clean-up.
The included components in the NZXT H1 (SFX-L 650w PSU, 140mm AIO, and Gen 3 PCIe riser card) represent over a $250 USD value, decreasing the number of items that a customer needs to purchase separately. Additionally, each included component is pre-installed, which saves time and makes the NZXT H1 one of the simplest cases to build in.
Souce: NZXT Reddit