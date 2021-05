Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition Chia Mining Board Spotted

Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition

The Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition Chia mining motherboard uses a custom form factor at 530mm x 310mm. It packs 32 SATA slots wherein HDDs/SSDs can be plugged without the need for SATA cables and SATA power cables. It uses an old Intel B365 chipset on the LGA 1151 platform and has four memory slots supporting up to 32GB of memory.The Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition Chia mining motherboard has already been seen in public, posted on Twitter. The mining motherboard has an MSRP of 3299.00 Yuan (approximately US$500), seems to be on sale but already sold out at Onda.cn Learn more about the Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition mining motherboard at Onda