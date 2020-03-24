Phanteks T30-120 Fan and Glacier One 240T30 AIO Cooler Released

Phanteks introduces two new products to their cooling range the T30-120 Fan and Glacier One 240 T30 all-in-one liquid cooler. The Phanteks T30-120 fan brings unparalleled performance to PC cooling for any scenario. With its built-in fan profiles and wide RPM range, the T30-120 can be tuned for silent, balanced, or extreme performance operation via a simple switch.
The Phanteks T30-120s fan blades and frame are made of reinforced LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) material which makes the frame extremely rigid and durable. The tip of the fan blade has a continuous and small clearance (0.5mm) to reduce turbulence and deliver unparalleled noise-normalized performance.
The Phanteks T30-120 features a unique 30mm fan frame that results in a 25% thicker fan blade. Combined with the LCP material, 3-phase motor, magnetic levitated DUAL VAPO bearing, and three PWM fan profiles, the T30-120 fan brings the best in silence, the best airflow performance, and the best in high pressure for the PC market.
Phanteks T30-120 Key Features
Three Modes with Toggle Switch: Hybrid Mode up to 1200 RPM / Performance Mode up to 2000 RPM / Extreme Mode up to 3000 RPM
Designed for silence with 3-phase motor with rubber dampening mounts
LCP frame and blades with DUAL VAPO bearing system
30mm frame thickness
Glacier One 240 T30The Glacier One 240 T30 is the upgraded Glacier One 240 cooler released last year fitted with the new Phanteks T30-120 fan. The fan upgrade delivers improved cooling performance for the cooler which features Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology.
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks T30-120 fan is available in single pack and triple-fan pack for £29.99 and £79.99, respectively. The Phanteks Glacier One 240 T30 AIO cooler is available for £159.95. All the new products are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK.