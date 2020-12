PowerColor Launches Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards

Specifications

The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT features a highly dense heatsink and 7 high-performance heat pipes to deliver the best performance while maintaining a cool and quiet operation.The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards sports a totally new and redesigned addressable RGB lighting with an immersive look that perfectly merges with the cooling solution. The ARGB lighting connects to standard ARGB headers to support ARGB lighting synchronization via the motherboard for the first time.The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT is designed with a powerful VRM configuration, 14+2 phases using DrMOS along with high polymer capacitors to deliver greater performance and power stability. It comes with three 8-pin PCIe connectors for maximum reliability and highest performance, delivering power of up to 480W.The Red Devil Series graphics cards sport Dual BIOS offering the best performance and the most optimal cooling profile. The Mute Fan Technology disables the cooling fans when the temperature is below 60°C.Graphics Engine: AXRX 6900XT 16GBD6-2DHCE/OCVideo Memory: 16GB GDDR6Stream Processor: 5120 UnitsEngine Clock(OC): 2105MHz(Game) / up to 2340MHz(Boost)Engine Clock(STD/Silent): 2015MHz(Game) / up to 2250MHz(Boost)Memory Clock: 16.0 GbpsMemory Interface: 256-bitDirectX® Support: 12Bus Standard: PCIE 4.0Standard Display Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1 , 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-CMinimum Power Requirement: 900WGraphics Engine: AXRX 6900XT 16GBD6-3DHE/OCVideo Memory: 16GB GDDR6Stream Processor: 5120 UnitsEngine Clock(OC): 2105MHz(Game) / up to 2340MHz(Boost)Engine Clock(STD/Silent): 2015MHz(Game) / up to 2250MHz(Boost)Memory Clock: 16.0 GbpsMemory Interface: 256-bitDirectX® Support: 12Bus Standard: PCIE 4.0Standard Display Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4Minimum Power Requirement: 900WTo learn more, please visit the product page links below. PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB GDDR6 (AXRX 6900XT 16GBD6-3DHE/OC) PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB GDDR6 Limited Edition (AXRX 6900XT 16GBD6-2DHCE/OC)