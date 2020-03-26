PowerColor Launches Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards

PowerColor today brings the Red Devil Series AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards offering the ultimate gaming performance powered by the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Like the Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards, the Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT features the same massive devilish cooler, dimensions and all. The Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT Limited Edition model sports a USB-C port and accessories including a GPU bracket and keycap.
Red Devil Engineered
The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT features a highly dense heatsink and 7 high-performance heat pipes to deliver the best performance while maintaining a cool and quiet operation.
For ARGB Enthusiasts
The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards sports a totally new and redesigned addressable RGB lighting with an immersive look that perfectly merges with the cooling solution. The ARGB lighting connects to standard ARGB headers to support ARGB lighting synchronization via the motherboard for the first time.
State-of-the-Art PCB Design
The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT is designed with a powerful VRM configuration, 14+2 phases using DrMOS along with high polymer capacitors to deliver greater performance and power stability. It comes with three 8-pin PCIe connectors for maximum reliability and highest performance, delivering power of up to 480W.
Dual BIOS and Mute Fan Technology
The Red Devil Series graphics cards sport Dual BIOS offering the best performance and the most optimal cooling profile. The Mute Fan Technology disables the cooling fans when the temperature is below 60°C.
SpecificationsPowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition
Graphics Engine: AXRX 6900XT 16GBD6-2DHCE/OC
Video Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Stream Processor: 5120 Units
Engine Clock(OC): 2105MHz(Game) / up to 2340MHz(Boost)
Engine Clock(STD/Silent): 2015MHz(Game) / up to 2250MHz(Boost)
Memory Clock: 16.0 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
DirectX® Support: 12
Bus Standard: PCIE 4.0
Standard Display Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1 , 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C
Minimum Power Requirement: 900W
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT
Graphics Engine: AXRX 6900XT 16GBD6-3DHE/OC
Video Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Stream Processor: 5120 Units
Engine Clock(OC): 2105MHz(Game) / up to 2340MHz(Boost)
Engine Clock(STD/Silent): 2015MHz(Game) / up to 2250MHz(Boost)
Memory Clock: 16.0 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
DirectX® Support: 12
Bus Standard: PCIE 4.0
Standard Display Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4
Minimum Power Requirement: 900W
