Raijintek Introduces AGERAS 12 Series High-Performance Fans

The Raijintek AGERAS series combines an optimized five-fan blade design to provide high-volume airflow with less noise and turbulence, a Hydraulic Bearing with Low-Noise Design and Anti-Vibration rubber pads on all corners. It comes standard with LED’s incorporated with fan blades, AGERAS series is not only managing your case to be the center of attraction and being a spotlight, but its optimized fan blade and housing design also provide excellent airflow and exceptional cooling performance.5V ADD LED brings visible colour and brightness uniformity from all directions [ARGB Edition]Anti-vibration rubber pads on all corners to minimize movement and noiseSpiral five fan blade design to provide high-volume airflowSpecific housing design to provide maximum static pressurePWM function to provide the best efficiency for CPU coolingIndividually controlled ADD LED lighting [ARGB Edition]Quiet performance, less turbulence, and reliable operationThe Raijintek AGERAS 12 (non-RGB) is sold in single-fan packs while the AGERA 12 RGB and AGERA 12 RGB WHITE will be sold in single-fan, twin-fan, and triple-fan packs. Pricing is not revealed as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the Raijintek website