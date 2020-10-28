Raijintek Introduces AGERAS 12 Series High-Performance Fans

Raijintek introduces the AGERAS 12 Series of high-performance fans rated up to 2200 RPM, delivering up to 67.38 CFM of maximum airflow and 2.57mm-H2O maximum static pressure. While it is nowhere near the raw performance of the likes of the Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo rated at 2500 RPM, the Raijintek AGERAS 12 offers variations having black and white variants and having RGB lighting.
The Raijintek AGERAS series combines an optimized five-fan blade design to provide high-volume airflow with less noise and turbulence, a Hydraulic Bearing with Low-Noise Design and Anti-Vibration rubber pads on all corners. It comes standard with LEDs incorporated with fan blades, AGERAS series is not only managing your case to be the center of attraction and being a spotlight, but its optimized fan blade and housing design also provide excellent airflow and exceptional cooling performance.
Raijintek AGERAS 12 Features
5V ADD LED brings visible colour and brightness uniformity from all directions [ARGB Edition]
Anti-vibration rubber pads on all corners to minimize movement and noise
Spiral five fan blade design to provide high-volume airflow
Specific housing design to provide maximum static pressure
PWM function to provide the best efficiency for CPU cooling
Individually controlled ADD LED lighting [ARGB Edition]
Quiet performance, less turbulence, and reliable operation
Availability
The Raijintek AGERAS 12 (non-RGB) is sold in single-fan packs while the AGERA 12 RGB and AGERA 12 RGB WHITE will be sold in single-fan, twin-fan, and triple-fan packs. Pricing is not revealed as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the Raijintek website.