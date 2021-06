Razer Presents Raptor 27 165Hz Gaming Monitor

Unlike the Razer Raptor 27 2019 model that only supports AMD FreeSync, the latest Raptor 27 now supports AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC. Razer also now made the latest Raptor 27 gaming monitor VESA compatible by using a VESA Mount Adapter which is sold separately. The new Raptor 27 retains the signature rear cable management feature for neat and clean PC setups along with the Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the ergonomic stand.The Razer Raptor 27 is the world’s first THX-certified gaming monitor given that, well, Razer owns THX now. The monitor’s THX feature aims to deliver immersive visuals with superb colour accuracy, sharper pictures, consistent panel performance, and excellent upscaling/motion processing – all to deliver crisper and vivid images.The Razer Raptor 27 - 165 Hz Gaming Monitor (RZ39-03500100-R3U1) will sell for US$799.99, coming soon at the Razer Store Recap the RazerStore Live E3 Edition livestream below.