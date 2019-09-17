Razer Presents Raptor 27 165Hz Gaming Monitor
Aside from the new AMD-powered Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, Razer also presented the new Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor during the RazerStore Live E3 Edition virtual expo. The Razer Raptor 27 is equipped with an upgraded IPS panel with QHD (2560x1440px) resolution, 1ms response time, and a faster 165Hz refresh rate over its predecessor.
Unlike the Razer Raptor 27 2019 model that only supports AMD FreeSync, the latest Raptor 27 now supports AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC. Razer also now made the latest Raptor 27 gaming monitor VESA compatible by using a VESA Mount Adapter which is sold separately. The new Raptor 27 retains the signature rear cable management feature for neat and clean PC setups along with the Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the ergonomic stand.
THX Certified
The Razer Raptor 27 is the worlds first THX-certified gaming monitor given that, well, Razer owns THX now. The monitors THX feature aims to deliver immersive visuals with superb colour accuracy, sharper pictures, consistent panel performance, and excellent upscaling/motion processing all to deliver crisper and vivid images.
Pricing
The Razer Raptor 27 - 165 Hz Gaming Monitor (RZ39-03500100-R3U1) will sell for US$799.99, coming soon at the Razer Store.
Recap the RazerStore Live E3 Edition livestream below.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« G.SKILL Z5i Mini-ITX Chassis Unveiled · Razer Presents Raptor 27 165Hz Gaming Monitor