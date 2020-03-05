Razer Viper Mini Ultra-lightweight Gaming Mouse Released

Razer introduces the lightest Viper gaming mouse the Razer Viper Mini ultra-lightweight gaming mouse. Recently, there are several ultra-lightweight gaming mice released by different brands such as the Sharkoon Light² 200 Gaming Mouse weighing at 62 grams and the Cooler Master MasterMouse MM710 Gaming Mouse weighing at a mere 53 grams. The Viper Mini is devoid of the honeycomb perforation the two ultra-lightweight gaming mice have making it look and feel like a typical mouse but just smaller.
The Razer Viper Mini sports an ambidextrous design and Razer Optical switches. The Viper Mini comes with Razer Chroma RGB underglow offering a range of dynamic lighting effects. The Viper Mini also features the Razer Speedflex Cable that minimizes drag for fluid movements and a higher degree of control.
Razer Viper Mini SpecificationsTrue 8500 DPI high-precision optical sensor
Up to 300 inches per second (IPS) / 35G max. acceleration
Razer Viper derived ambidextrous design optimized for small hand sizes
Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 50 million clicks
Large 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick).
Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel
On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)
On-board Memory Profile
Razer Chroma RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customizable colour options
Six independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons
Razer Synapse 3 enabled
1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable
Approximate size: 118.3 mm / 4.66 in (Length) x 53.5mm / 2.11 in (Grip Width) x 38.3 mm / 1.51 in (Height)
Approximate weight: 61g / 0.13 lbs (Excluding cable)
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers for US$39.99 MSRP.