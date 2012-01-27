Reminder: AMD Next-Generation Radeon Livestream Wednesday

Dr Su will be joined by Corporate VP and GM Scott Herkelman and Radeon Senior Director Laura Smith, who will take viewers through key aspects of the new hardware and detail performance expectations. Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, will also be on hand to discuss how the cards are optimised for DIYers, system builders and OEMs, and some of the software enhancements that will further improve the experience of users into 2021 and beyond.During the Ryzen 5000-series livestream Dr Su teased the new graphics hardware through short demonstrations of the card alongside their new enthusiast-class CPUs, and we can probably expect more of the same during tomorrow's event. AMD will be keen to assert that Ryzen 5000-series plus Radeon RX 6000-series can be the premium solution for gamers and prosumer customers, and linking the two (without undermining either) is key to constructing that impression.AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPUs will be available worldwide from November 5th; Radeon RX 6000-series hardware launch dates are still TBC.