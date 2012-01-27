Reminder: AMD Next-Generation Radeon Livestream Wednesday
A new chapter begins for AMD Radeon tomorrow as Dr. Lisa Su takes to the stage to talk RDNA 2 and introduce the Radeon RX 6000-series. This follow-up to the Ryzen 5000-series livestream will officially take the wraps of their new graphics hardware, and hopefully give us a concrete indication of SKUs, pricing and availability. Tune in at 4pm UK/GMT, 12pm ET on amd.com/en/events/gaming-2020 or the AMD Youtube Channel.
Dr Su will be joined by Corporate VP and GM Scott Herkelman and Radeon Senior Director Laura Smith, who will take viewers through key aspects of the new hardware and detail performance expectations. Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, will also be on hand to discuss how the cards are optimised for DIYers, system builders and OEMs, and some of the software enhancements that will further improve the experience of users into 2021 and beyond.
During the Ryzen 5000-series livestream Dr Su teased the new graphics hardware through short demonstrations of the card alongside their new enthusiast-class CPUs, and we can probably expect more of the same during tomorrow's event. AMD will be keen to assert that Ryzen 5000-series plus Radeon RX 6000-series can be the premium solution for gamers and prosumer customers, and linking the two (without undermining either) is key to constructing that impression.
AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPUs will be available worldwide from November 5th; Radeon RX 6000-series hardware launch dates are still TBC.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Cooler Master Caliber R2 Special Edition Kanagawa Gaming Chair Now Available For Pre-Order · Reminder: AMD Next-Generation Radeon Livestream Wednesday