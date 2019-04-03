ROCCAT Introduces Kone XP Air Wireless Mouse with Rapid Charge Dock

ROCCAT today revealed the all-new Kone XP Air Wireless RGB gaming mouse with Rapid Charge Dock. The Kone XP Air is the Stellar Wireless version of the recently released Kone XP the culmination of 15 years of research and development to produce an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. Adding a stylish AIMO-enabled RGB Rapid Charge Dock, ROCCATs Stellar Wireless technology and Bluetooth connectivity make the wireless Kone XP Air even more versatile. The ROCCAT Kone XP Air wireless mouse comes in Black or Arctic White.
ROCCAT XP Air FeaturesRefined ergonomic KONE shape
Multi-button design and 4D wheel with 29 programmable inputs
Gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth dual connectivity
Included RGB Rapid Charge Dock
Up to 100 hours of battery life
3D RGB AIMO lighting with 5 programable zones
ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K dpi optical sensor
Titan Switch Optical for a tactile feel with optical speed
Lightweight and flexible PhantomFlex USB-C charging cable
Heat-treated pure PTFE glides, pre-tuned for smooth movements
The ROCCAT Kone XP Airs translucent shell not only offers a view of its vibrant RGB lighting zones but also allows the wireless mouse to achieve a weight of just 99g. The ROCCAT Kone XP Air boasts ROCCATs incredibly reliable 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless technology, as well as Bluetooth connectivity allowing the mouse to be paired with multiple devices. At the heart of the Kone XP Air is ROCCATs smooth and precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor that perfectly tracks every movement, and at all speeds, for gamers who always want to have the upper hand over their competitors. Additionally, outstanding heat-treated PTFE feet make for a smooth glide across desktops. Inside the Kone XP Air PC gamers will find none other than some of the fastest switches available ROCCATs Titan Optical Switches. The ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches deliver unprecedented response speed and incredible durability, with a 100 million click life cycle.
Rapid Charge Dock
The ROCCAT Kone XP Air comes complete with a stylish AIMO-enabled RGB charging dock. The Kone XP Air is part of the AIMO eco-system allowing the mouse and its charging dock to display up to 16.8 million colors and to communicate with other AIMO-enabled products, such as the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL mechanical RGB gaming keyboard to guarantee a unique lighting experience across gamers set-ups. The Kone XP Airs Rapid Charge Dock provides up to five hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. Fully charged, the Kone XP Air provides up to 100 hours of gameplay. As a backup for gamers who might have forgotten to recharge their mouse, the Kone XP Air also comes with ROCCATs PhantomFlex USB-C cable.
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB gaming mouse with Rapid Charge Dock is now available for pre-order for $169.99 MSRP on ROCCAT.com. The Kone XP Air launches on August 22, 2022.