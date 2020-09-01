ROG Strix Nyjah Huston Special Edition Concept Gaming Laptop Revealed

ASUS Republic of Gamers unveils its second concept gaming laptop coming from the success of the ROG Zephyrus G14 ROG X ALAN WALKER edition gaming laptop. This time, ASUS collaborated with Nyjah Huston, a world champion professional skateboarder, to create the next-generation laptop for esports professionals with an embodiment of skateboarding cultures.
Nyjah Huston x ROG
ASUS makes such great laptops, I am hyped to be working with them, said Huston. I have a bunch of friends who are into esports and they all told me ASUS is the best, so it was an easy decision for me to partner with ROG.
Based on the ROG Strix SCAR seriesThe ROG Strix Nyjah Huston Special Edition concept gaming laptop is based on the acclaimed ROG Strix SCAR series. The Strix SCAR series is engineered from the ground up with professional esports athletes in mind. The laptops incorporate ultra-high-refresh displays, including the worlds fastest laptop display on the Strix SCAR 17, which boasts a 360Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Those panels are backed by powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs and AMD Ryzen 5000-Series Mobile Processors, advanced cooling technology with liquid metal, ultra-responsive optical-mechanical keyboards, and bold designs inspired by athletic gear.
New Design ExplorationsThe experience of the ROG Strix Nyjah Huston Special Edition starts with unique, customized packaging. The box doubles as a skate park for fingerboards and two fingerboards are included with the laptop. The one-of-a-kind laptop ASUS made for me is so sick and unique, I was hyped when I unboxed it, said Huston. I have never seen another laptop like it. I will use it all the time for skate part edits and running my businesses.
The ROG Strix Nyjah Huston Special Edition elevates the athletic Strix SCAR design by introducing elements that celebrate Hustons brand and skateboarding culture. As city exploration is an integral part of street skateboarding, ROG also incorporated elements reminiscent of a citys concrete structures into the design.
Hustons logo is the centrepiece of the display lid. Designed to evoke the look and feel of a skate park, the logo is three-dimensional and has a textured finish. A katana cut RGB slash lights up behind it, complementing the illuminated ROG logo, while hidden accents are revealed with the included UV flashlight. A mesh-like, stainless steel version of the Strix SCAR series modular Armor Cap decorates the rear-left corner of the machine, while a stainless-steel piece replaces one of the rubber anchors on the base, making the system easier to reposition with one hand.
ASUS did not reveal pricing information or release date as of this writing. To learn more about the ROG Strix Nyjah Huston Special Edition gaming laptops, check out ROGs blog article here.