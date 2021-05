Sabrent Introduces PlotRipper and PlotRipper Pro SSDs for Chia Mining

The key difference between Chia and other cryptos is its “proof of space and time” method of verifying transactions that utilize unused disk space on users’ hard drives and is more energy-efficient than bitcoin’s “proof of work” model.The Sabrent PlotRipper Series SSD’s endurance is enhanced to another level with LifeXtention, allowing you to upshift your plotting to the next gear.With the Sabrent PlotRipper Series, you have the best odds of getting a return on the investment and maximize profitability. Keep building new plots without the need to keep buying more and more high-capacity SSD.Sabrent is yet to launch the PlotRipper Series SSDs. Learn more about the Sabrent PlotRipper and PlotRipper Pro SSDs at Sabrent