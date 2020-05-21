Samsung Debuts Industry-Leading 8TB 870 QVO SATA SSD

Following the launch of Samsungs first consumer QLC drive  the 860 QVO  in 2018, we are releasing our second-generation QVO SSD which offers doubled capacity of 8TB as well as enhanced performance and reliability, said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. The new 870 QVO will allow more consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities.

The Samsung 870 QVO SSD is backed with a three-year limited warranty. The 870 QVO will be available starting June 30th starting at $129.99 for the 1TB, $249.99 for the 2TB, and $499.99 for the 4TB. The Samsung 870 QVO 8TB SSD will be available in August.Learn more about Samsung SSDs at https://www.samsung.com/us/memory-storage/