Samsung Debuts Industry-Leading 8TB 870 QVO SATA SSD

Samsung introduces its second-generation QLC-based solid-state drive the Samsung 870 QVO SATA SSD. It aims to set a new standard for high-capacity consumer storage with its industry-leading capacity of up to 8TB which will be shipping this August. The Samsung 870 QVO offers an uncompromising mix of speed, storage capacity, and reliability for mainstream and professional PC users.
The Samsung 870 QVO offers best-in-class sequential read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively. The SSD drive feature Samsungs Intelligent TurboWrite technology allowing it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. The Samsung 870 QVO also delivers a 13% improvement in random read speed over the Samsung 860 QVO. The SSD comes with the renewed Samsung Data Migration and Samsung Magician 6 software.
Following the launch of Samsungs first consumer QLC drive the 860 QVO in 2018, we are releasing our second-generation QVO SSD which offers doubled capacity of 8TB as well as enhanced performance and reliability, said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. The new 870 QVO will allow more consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The Samsung 870 QVO SSD is backed with a three-year limited warranty. The 870 QVO will be available starting June 30th starting at $129.99 for the 1TB, $249.99 for the 2TB, and $499.99 for the 4TB. The Samsung 870 QVO 8TB SSD will be available in August.
