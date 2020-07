Samsung Debuts Industry-Leading 8TB 870 QVO SATA SSD

“Following the launch of Samsung’s first consumer QLC drive – the 860 QVO – in 2018, we are releasing our second-generation QVO SSD which offers doubled capacity of 8TB as well as enhanced performance and reliability,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “The new 870 QVO will allow more consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities.”

The Samsung 870 QVO SSD is backed with a three-year limited warranty. The 870 QVO will be available starting June 30th starting at $129.99 for the 1TB, $249.99 for the 2TB, and $499.99 for the 4TB. The Samsung 870 QVO 8TB SSD will be available in August.Learn more about Samsung SSDs at https://www.samsung.com/us/memory-storage/