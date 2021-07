Samsung Officially Releases Odessey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Quantum Mini LED Technology

Odyssey Neo G9 Specifications

Model: G95NA

Screen Size: 49”

Flat / Curved: 1000R Curved

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness (Typical): 420 cd/m2

Peak Brightness (Typical): 2000 cd/m3

HDR: Yes

HDR 10+: Yes

Contrast Ratio Static: 1,000,000 : 1

Resolution: 5120 x 1440

Response Time: 1ms (GTG)

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Viewing Angle: 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)

Adaptive-Sync Support: FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC

Gaming Features: Screen Size Optimizer, Black Equalizer, Low Input Lag Mode, Refresh Rate Optimizer, Super Arena Gaming UX

Display Port: Display Port 1.4 (1EA)

HDMI: HDMI 2.1 (2EA)

Headphone: Yes

USB Ports: 2EA

Wall Mount: Yes (100×100)

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor uses the same Mini LED technology built into the latest Samsung Neo QLED TV line-up. This next-generation display technology is enabled by a new light source, Quantum Mini LED. At 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs.Additionally, Quantum Matrix Technology, which harnesses enhanced 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source – the Quantum Mini LEDs makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones, ensuring viewers enjoy the content as it is meant to be seen. Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with certification received from VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker), alongside a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. In addition, Samsung’s cutting-edge picture quality technology provides perfect black and white levels, for unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail.The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor with Quantum Mini LED will be available for pre-order from 29 July 2021 and be available globally by 9 August 2021. Learn more about the Samsung Odyssey lineup at Samsung.com Quantum HDR claims luminance based on Samsung’s internal testing standards and is subject to change according to viewing environment or specific conditions – a disclaimer found in some of Samsung’s latest QLED TV with Quantum HDR like the Samsung QN900A 65” Neo QLED Smart TV . Samsung’s Quantum HDR standards is not equivalent to the VESA Certified DisplayHDR standards used in most gaming monitors.