Samsung Officially Releases Odessey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Quantum Mini LED Technology

Odyssey Neo G9 Specifications

Model: G95NA

Screen Size: 49

Flat / Curved: 1000R Curved

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness (Typical): 420 cd/m2

Peak Brightness (Typical): 2000 cd/m3

HDR: Yes

HDR 10+: Yes

Contrast Ratio Static: 1,000,000 : 1

Resolution: 5120 x 1440

Response Time: 1ms (GTG)

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Viewing Angle: 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)

Adaptive-Sync Support: FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC

Gaming Features: Screen Size Optimizer, Black Equalizer, Low Input Lag Mode, Refresh Rate Optimizer, Super Arena Gaming UX

Display Port: Display Port 1.4 (1EA)

HDMI: HDMI 2.1 (2EA)

Headphone: Yes

USB Ports: 2EA

Wall Mount: Yes (100×100)