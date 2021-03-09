Samsung Officially Releases Odessey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Teased earlier this month, the Samsung Odessey Neo G9 (Model Name G95NA) is the brands next-generation curved gaming monitor and the worlds first Mini LED curved gaming monitor with Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum HDR 2000. The Samsung Odessey Neo G9 features a 1000R curvature and faster 240Hz refresh rate compared to the Odyssey G9 launched in 2020. Samsung pushed the boundaries of premium gaming monitors with smooth and brilliant picture quality to deliver the most immersive gaming experience.
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor provides Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1 with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, delivering dynamic and seamless action scene-by-scene for a ground-breaking gameplay experience. Like the Odyssey G9, the Odyssey Neo G9 also features the futuristic rear infinity core lighting system with 52 colours and five lighting effect options.
Quantum Mini LED TechnologyThe Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor uses the same Mini LED technology built into the latest Samsung Neo QLED TV line-up. This next-generation display technology is enabled by a new light source, Quantum Mini LED. At 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs.
Additionally, Quantum Matrix Technology, which harnesses enhanced 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source the Quantum Mini LEDs makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones, ensuring viewers enjoy the content as it is meant to be seen. Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with certification received from VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker), alongside a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. In addition, Samsungs cutting-edge picture quality technology provides perfect black and white levels, for unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail.
Odyssey Neo G9 Specifications
Model: G95NA
Screen Size: 49
Flat / Curved: 1000R Curved
Aspect Ratio: 32:9
Brightness (Typical): 420 cd/m2
Peak Brightness (Typical): 2000 cd/m3
HDR: Yes
HDR 10+: Yes
Contrast Ratio Static: 1,000,000 : 1
Resolution: 5120 x 1440
Response Time: 1ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate: 240Hz
Viewing Angle: 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)
Adaptive-Sync Support: FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC
Gaming Features: Screen Size Optimizer, Black Equalizer, Low Input Lag Mode, Refresh Rate Optimizer, Super Arena Gaming UX
Display Port: Display Port 1.4 (1EA)
HDMI: HDMI 2.1 (2EA)
Headphone: Yes
USB Ports: 2EA
Wall Mount: Yes (100×100)
Availability
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor with Quantum Mini LED will be available for pre-order from 29 July 2021 and be available globally by 9 August 2021. Learn more about the Samsung Odyssey lineup at Samsung.com.
Quantum HDR Standards
Quantum HDR claims luminance based on Samsungs internal testing standards and is subject to change according to viewing environment or specific conditions a disclaimer found in some of Samsungs latest QLED TV with Quantum HDR like the Samsung QN900A 65 Neo QLED Smart TV. Samsungs Quantum HDR standards is not equivalent to the VESA Certified DisplayHDR standards used in most gaming monitors.