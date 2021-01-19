Samsung Teases Upcoming Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung reveals its next-generation Odyssey Series curved gaming monitor  the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. The newest addition to Samsungs industry-leading gaming line-up has been built with cutting-edge technology to provide best-in-class, seamlessly smooth picture quality.

Samsung will be launching the new Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor on July 29. In the meantime, watch Samsungs teaser video below.



The previous-generation Samsung Odyssey G9 was launched last year, a 49-inch curved gaming monitor featuring Samsungs Quantum Dot Technology. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will also be sporting a 49-inch curved display panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time just like its predecessor. For the Odyssey Neo G9, Samsung hints using new technology  the Quantum Mini LED which is likely Samsungs take on the Mini LED technology thats widely used in premium displays today.

Samsung also hints that the Odyssey Neo G9 will have Quantum HDR 2000 certification. Quantum HDR claims luminance is based on Samsungs own testing standards and is different from the VESA HDR standards. Earlier this year, VESA denounced Samsungs illegitimate use of the DisplayHDR 2000 logo on the previous-generation Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor. Hence, it should explain why Samsung created their own standards for luminance and brightness with the new Odyssey Neo Series. Samsung will probably use their Q HDR standard on future releases as well.

Other than the launch date, Samsung did not reveal the pricing and availability of the Odyssey Neo G9.

