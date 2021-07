Samsung Teases Upcoming Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

The previous-generation Samsung Odyssey G9 was launched last year, a 49-inch curved gaming monitor featuring Samsung’s Quantum Dot Technology. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will also be sporting a 49-inch curved display panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time just like its predecessor. For the Odyssey Neo G9, Samsung hints using new technology – the Quantum Mini LED which is likely Samsung’s take on the Mini LED technology that’s widely used in premium displays today.Samsung also hints that the Odyssey Neo G9 will have “Quantum HDR 2000” certification. Quantum HDR claims luminance is based on Samsung’s own testing standards and is different from the VESA HDR standards. Earlier this year, VESA denounced Samsung’s illegitimate use of the DisplayHDR 2000 logo on the previous-generation Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor. Hence, it should explain why Samsung created their own standards for luminance and brightness with the new Odyssey Neo Series. Samsung will probably use their Q HDR standard on future releases as well.Other than the launch date, Samsung did not reveal the pricing and availability of the Odyssey Neo G9.