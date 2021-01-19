Samsung Teases Upcoming Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Press Release
Samsung reveals its next-generation Odyssey Series curved gaming monitor the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. The newest addition to Samsungs industry-leading gaming line-up has been built with cutting-edge technology to provide best-in-class, seamlessly smooth picture quality.
Samsung will be launching the new Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor on July 29. In the meantime, watch Samsungs teaser video below.
The previous-generation Samsung Odyssey G9 was launched last year, a 49-inch curved gaming monitor featuring Samsungs Quantum Dot Technology. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will also be sporting a 49-inch curved display panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time just like its predecessor. For the Odyssey Neo G9, Samsung hints using new technology the Quantum Mini LED which is likely Samsungs take on the Mini LED technology thats widely used in premium displays today.
Samsung also hints that the Odyssey Neo G9 will have Quantum HDR 2000 certification. Quantum HDR claims luminance is based on Samsungs own testing standards and is different from the VESA HDR standards. Earlier this year, VESA denounced Samsungs illegitimate use of the DisplayHDR 2000 logo on the previous-generation Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor. Hence, it should explain why Samsung created their own standards for luminance and brightness with the new Odyssey Neo Series. Samsung will probably use their Q HDR standard on future releases as well.
Other than the launch date, Samsung did not reveal the pricing and availability of the Odyssey Neo G9.
Sources: Samsung, VESA.org
