Samsung To End Production of LCD Displays In 2020



Production will bias towards advanced Quantum Dot displays such as the 49" C49HG90

In the wake of a supply glut and lessening worldwide demand for monitors and smartphones,have announced that they will be suspending production of LCD displays by the end of 2020. Samsung Display currently operates four production facilities - two in China and two in their home country of South Korea - that supply panels for monitors, TVs, smartphones and other ancillary devices.Prior to closure Samsung Displays will meet all outstanding orders which conventional wisdom indicates would be greatly reduced should the world fall into recession in the second quarter of 2020.The fate of three of the four production lines is in doubt, but at least one of the South Korea facilities is in the process of being re-tooled in favour of their advanced "Quantum Dot" display technology and AMOLED screens. A general contraction in panel manufacturing by Samsung and their competitors may trigger higher screen prices in the medium term, but currently PC monitors are as affordable as they have ever been across virtually all pricing bands.