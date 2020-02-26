SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Revealed

Specifications

Model: SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition

Stream Processors: 5120

Infinity Cache: 128MB

Ray Accelerators: 80

Memory Size/Bus: 16GB GDDR6

Interface: PCI-Express 4.0

Boost Clock: Up to 2365 MHz

Game Clock: Up to 2135 MHz

One-Click TOXIC BOOST: 2365+ MHz

Power Consumption: 400W

Minimum Power Supply: 850 Watt PSU

Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe power

SAPPHIRE did not reveal information about the pricing and availability of the TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LE graphics card. To learn more, please visit the SAPPHIRE website