SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Revealed

Earlier this week, SAPPHIRE teased the return of the TOXIC Series. Today, SAPPHIRE presents the first graphics card in the all-new SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6000 Series the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition. The TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT LE graphics card is designed to deliver unrivalled performance with its paramount liquid cooling solution that features a high-performance 360mm radiator with 3x 120mm fans.
Aside from the massive all-in-one liquid cooler, the card has another fan on the graphics card to deliver air cooling. The TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT LEs aggressive hybrid cooling solution keeps GPU temperatures below 70°C with low noise output below 34dBA. The graphics card sports a One-Click TOXIC BOOST, overclocking the Radeon 6900 XT beyond 2365MHz. Furthermore, the TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT LE comes with ARGB lighting on the graphics card and fans.
Specifications
Model: SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition
Stream Processors: 5120
Infinity Cache: 128MB
Ray Accelerators: 80
Memory Size/Bus: 16GB GDDR6
Interface: PCI-Express 4.0
Boost Clock: Up to 2365 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2135 MHz
One-Click TOXIC BOOST: 2365+ MHz
Power Consumption: 400W
Minimum Power Supply: 850 Watt PSU
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe power
SAPPHIRE did not reveal information about the pricing and availability of the TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LE graphics card. To learn more, please visit the SAPPHIRE website.