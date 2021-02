CPU Pull-Out PreventionCompatible with GELID AM4 Mounting KitSeamless and Easy InstallationSocket Integrity ProtectionStrong and DurableRoHS CompliantUltra-Thin ThicknessThe GELID AMD CPU Protection Bracket is compatible only with GELID Phantom, Phantom Black , and Sirocco CPU coolers.The GELID CPU protection bracket for AM4 (PT-AM4-01) is now available at the GELID store for only US$1.50.