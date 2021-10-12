SilverStone Introduces MS13 M.2 NVMe and SATA Enclosure

SilverStone Technology presents the MS13 M.2 SSD enclosure that supports SATA M.2 and NVMe M.2 SSDs. It uses the latest USB 3.2 Gen2 interface with a USB-C connection. The MS13 provides up to 10Gbps of transfer speed. Unlike the MS12 Enclosure, the MS13 comes with RGB lighting and a simpler M.2 locking mechanism for ease of installation. The MS13 also adopts the full aluminium alloy body of the MS12 that provide effective passive heat dissipation for the SSD.
SilverStone MS13 Key Features
Latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface up to 10Gbps SuperSpeed transfer rate
RGB lighting effects
Supports NVMe & SATA M.2 SSD
Sandwich layered design enhances heat transmission rate
Aluminum alloy body structure for efficient heat dissipation and overall structure stability
Support various lengths of M.2 SSD (22x30mm, 22x42mm, 22x60mm, 22x80mm)
Supports Bulk-Only Transfer (BOT) and USB Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP)
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the MS13 M.2 SATA and M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.