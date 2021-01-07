SilverStone Introduces Vital 4 Compact Intel NUC Extreme Chassis

SilverStone introduces the Vital 4 compact small-form-factor chassis with a built-in Intel NUC Extreme compute element. The SilverStone Vital 4 comes with an X16 PCIe slot for graphics cards. The Vital 4 also comes fitted with a 700W 80 PLUS Gold power supply enabling the NUC barebone to support high-end graphics cards including AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards.
The SilverStone Vital 4 supports M.2 SSDs on its tool-less slot on the baseboard. It also supports an additional 2.5 drive. The chassis features a flip-forward top panel for easy access to the interior allowing easy upgrades and troubleshooting. On the front panel, the chassis comes fitted with a pair of USB 3.0 ports, audio jack input port, SD and microSD card reader slot making it ideal to content creators looking for a small form factor PC. For cooling, the SilverStone Vital 4 comes with two 120mm fans pre-installed.
SilverStone Vital 4 Compact Intel NUC Element H Chassis Features
- Support up to 321mm high-end graphics cards including RX 6000 Series or RTX 30-Series
- Built-in antenna for Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
- Key lock design for extra security
- Dual colour LED power button, allows reading of hard drive activity status
- Equipped with 2 x 120mm PWM controlled fans to effectively dissipate internal system heat
- Support 1 x 2.5" SSD
- Front I/O includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 x Audio & MIC, SD/Micro SD card reader
- Removable dust filters on left and right side
