SilverStone Introduces Vital 4 Compact Intel NUC Extreme Chassis

The SilverStone Vital 4 supports M.2 SSDs on its tool-less slot on the baseboard. It also supports an additional 2.5 drive. The chassis features a flip-forward top panel for easy access to the interior allowing easy upgrades and troubleshooting. On the front panel, the chassis comes fitted with a pair of USB 3.0 ports, audio jack input port, SD and microSD card reader slot making it ideal to content creators looking for a small form factor PC. For cooling, the SilverStone Vital 4 comes with two 120mm fans pre-installed.- Support up to 321mm high-end graphics cards including RX 6000 Series or RTX 30-Series- Built-in antenna for Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0- Key lock design for extra security- Dual colour LED power button, allows reading of hard drive activity status- Equipped with 2 x 120mm PWM controlled fans to effectively dissipate internal system heat- Support 1 x 2.5" SSD- Front I/O includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 x Audio & MIC, SD/Micro SD card reader- Removable dust filters on left and right sideLearn more about the Vital 4 Intel NUC Barebone chassis at SilverStone