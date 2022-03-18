SilverStone Milo 11 Slim and Compact Chassis Introduced

It has been a while since SilverStone Technology added a new model under the Milo Series family of cases. The brands latest addition to the series - the SilverStone Milo 11 (ML11) has a volume of 10.35L and dimensions of 330mm (W) x 110mm (H) x 285mm (D). It is a slim and compact form-factor chassis ideal for HTPC builds and small-form factor gaming or productivity PCs. The ML11 features a two-way placement supporting horizontal and vertical orientations.
The SilverStone Milo 11 (SST-ML11B) supports mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards giving users the option to opt for mATX motherboards with four DIMM slots for high-capacity quad-channel memory kit configurations that content creators would need. Being a small and compact chassis, the Milo 11 can only support TFX power supply units and low profile graphics cards of up to 272mm in length like the GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G. The SilverStone Milo 11 has four low-profile expansion slots and support for one 2.5/3.5 drives and one 2.5 drive. For cooling, the ML11 support up to two 80mm fans. Its front I/O has two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports but lacks a USB-C port.
SilverStone Technology did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the Milo 11 slim and compact chassis, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.