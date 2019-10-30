SPC Gear Releases SM950 Onyx White Streaming Microphone Kit

Press Release
SPC Gear, a gaming label of SilentiumPC, releases a new white colour version of the popular SM950 streaming microphone kit. Inspired by the rare mineral white onyx, the SM950 Onyx White Streaming Microphone Kit is perfect for all-white gaming and streaming setups. The SM950 microphone features directional (cardioid) characteristics with good dampening of unwanted ambient noise making it perfect for streaming. Like the SM950, the SM960 Onyx White also comes with a versatile boom arm, pop filter, anti-shock mount, and a long USB cable all in onyx white colour as well. The microphone has a conveniently placed mute button so you can mute and unmute yourself quickly without reaching for the mouse and keyboard.
Unique Design
The mineral Onyx is famous not only for its high durability but also because of its extraordinary look. The white variant, on the other hand, is scarce. Every part of the SM950 Onyx White and the accompanying accessories was designed with the white onyx in mind. This unique microphone looks excellent on any workstation and stands out thanks to its originality, and is a perfect match to the other peripherals from the Onyx White series.
Warm and Crystal-clear Sound
SPC Gear has designed the SM950 Onyx White microphones with a focus on excellent recording quality and outstanding practicality. The cardioid collection pattern, which is praised by most users working with their voice - be it a musician, streamer, or vlogger, allows effective elimination of unwanted background noises, resulting in authentic and crystal clear voice recording. The microphone captures a wide frequency range from 18 to 21.000 Hz while maintaining 135 dB sensitivity and a sampling rate of 16 bit at 48 kHz.
Adjustable Arm
The SM950 Onyx White comes with an adjustable, sturdy arm, which can be easily mounted to the desk in seconds and holds the microphone right where it needs to be. The arm also deals with the annoyance of cable routing on the desk. It solves this problem elegantly, as the USB cable of the SM950 Onyx White is hidden inside the arm.
Premium Design with Mute Button
The SM950 Onyx White microphone is equipped with a mute button on top, allowing easy accessibility and instant muting without disrupting the game or conversation. Both the button and the microphone illuminate blue colour during regular operation and red when muted, giving users a clear indication of the current status.
Easy Installation
Installation of the microphone is as easy as it can get thanks to the Plug and Play support. After the microphone set up at the desk, users simply have to connect the microphone to the PC or Notebook using the supplied USB cable and then get down to action. There is no need for additional software and drivers, which significantly increases compatibility and reduces friction.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The SPC Gear SM950 Onyx White Streaming Microphone Kit is now available at partner resellers in Europe for 89.90 MSRP. The SM950 Onyx White is backed with a 2-year warranty.
