SteelSeries Presents New Arena Series Speakers

Aside from the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova gaming headsets launched today, SteelSeries also presents the new Arena Series speakers available in 2.0, 2.1, and 5.1 systems. The SteelSeries Arena 3, Arena 7, and Arena 9 are premium gaming speakers that address a long-standing void in the current landscape by orchestrating a combined hardware and software solution that allows for total immersion within any game. The SteelSeries Arena 3 is a 2.0 speaker system that features wired and wireless connectivity. The SteelSeries Arena 7 and SteelSeries Arena 9, a 2.1 and 5.1 speaker systems respectively, feature Reactive PrismSync RGB that provides ambient lighting that reacts to game elements.
SteelSeries Arena 3 Speaker System Sound Quality and Versatility Combined.
With one of the biggest speaker drivers in gaming audio, the SteelSeries Arena 3 utilizes a 4 organic fiber cone driver, creating a full range of crystal-clear highs, vibrant mids, and powerful bass to hear every footstep, bullet, and explosion with total clarity. The speakers' wired and Bluetooth connections and intuitive controls further enhance the gaming experience. Acoustically shaped for desktop gaming with a front-facing bass port for minimal sound distortion, gamers can enjoy the full audio soundscape as game developers intended. To create the perfect gaming environment, the Arena 3 comes on an adjustable stand and tilts vertically to create optimal listening positions.
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System Unrivaled Sound that Gamers Hear, Feel and See.
Hardcore gamers want to plunge themselves into their games by both feeling and seeing the game around them. The SteelSeries Arena 7s high-quality sound, thundering sub-woofer, and screen-reactive RGB lighting bring players into new worlds like never before. The Arena 7 utilizes a USB-connected 2.1 RGB gaming speaker system with a 2-way speaker design and the 6.5 down-firing subwoofer creates a powerful response for rich, deep, and accurate reproduction of low frequencies. Utilize a standard USB connection to invite gaming's most immersive sounds to a PC, Mac, or PlayStation. Gamers can take advantage of optical and standard 3.5mm Aux connectivity for phones, tablets, TVs, and other audio devices, and a widely compatible Bluetooth provides a cable-free experience and a convenient connection with a phone and other devices.
SteelSeries Arena 9 Speaker System The Ultimate Speaker Setup for Total In-Game Immersion.
The SteelSeries Arena 9s true surround audio 2-way speaker design, dedicated center channel, powerful subwoofer, wireless rear speakers, and screen-reactive RGB illumination deliver total in-game immersion and provide gamers with the ultimate audio experience. As the worlds first USB 5.1 gaming speaker system, the Arena 9 makes setup easy with a single USB connection to the PC and wireless rear speakers. Utilize a standard USB connection to invite gaming's most immersive sounds to a PC, Mac, or PlayStation. Gamers can take advantage of optical and standard 3.5mm Aux connectivity for phones, tablets, TVs, and other audio devices, and a widely compatible Bluetooth provides a cable-free experience and a convenient connection with a phone and other devices.
SteelSeries Arena 9 Speakers
To both enhance and fully customize the acoustics of the Arena speaker line, SteelSeries equips gamers with the SteelSeries Sonar Audio Software Suite, specifically designed for intricate and powerful audio customization. Users can adjust nearly every aspect of the sound using a 10-band Parametric EQ, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Spatial Audio for surround sound simulation, and much more.
As a perfect companion to the Arena speakers, SteelSeries is also launching the Arena Wireless Mic, a standalone wireless ear-mounted microphone that features a ClearCast SuperCardiod Noise Canceling Microphone that removes unwanted noise during voice chat utilizing the Sonar software suite. Gamers can enjoy Quantum 2.0 wireless freedom and the SoftFlex design reduces ear fatigue during marathon gaming sessions.
Pricing and Availability
Available at SteelSeries.com and retailers around the world, the Arena 3, Arena 7, and Arena 9 are available for the following MSRPs:
SteelSeries Arena 3 Speaker System US $129.99 | EU 149.99 | AP $149.99
SteelSeries Arena 7 Speaker System US $299.99 | EU 329.99 | AP $329.99
SteelSeries Arena 9 Speaker System US $549.99 | EU 599.99 | AP $599.99
SteelSeries Arena Wireless Mic US $99.99 | EU/AP 99.99