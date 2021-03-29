TEAMGROUP Launches the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD

Model:- CARDEA Z44Q

Interface:- PCIe Gen4.0 x4 with NVMe 1.4

Capacity:- 2TB / 4TB

Operation Temperature:- 0C ~ 70C

Storage Temperature:- -40C ~ 85C

Terabyte Written (TBW):

- 2TB - 400TBW

- 4TB - 800TBW



Performance



Crystal Disk Mark:

- 2TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/3,700 MB/s

- 4TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/4,000 MB/s[1]



IOPS (IOMeter):

- 2TB Read/Write: up to 350K/600K

- 4TB Read/Write: up to 350K/600K



Weight:

- 13g (with Graphene heat sink)

- 46g (with Aluminum heat sink)

Dimensions:

- 80.0(L) x 22.0(W) x 3.7(H) mm (with Graphene heat sink)

- 80.0(L) x 23.4(W) x 12.9(H) mm (with Aluminum heat sink)

Humidity:- RH 90% under 40C (operational)

Vibration:- 80Hz~2,000Hz/20G

Shock:- 1,500G/0.5ms

MTBF:- 3,000,000 hours

unveils thewith two patented cooling modules, QLC Flash, and PCIe Gen4x4 interface that supports the latest NVMe1.4 standard and provides a massive capacity of up to 4TB. Consumers can opt for different specs based on their preference and needs, and gamers can have everything from cooling, performance, and capacity in one SSD, and explore the infinite possibilities with T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD.Equipped with QLC Flash, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD supports the latest PCIe Gen4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 standards, meaning that it is compatible with PCIe Gen3.0 interface while offering up to 4TB in capacity. The read/write speeds reach up to 5,000/4,000 MB/s [1], which are 10 times faster than traditional SSDs, making it a pioneer for the new TB M.2 era and the best choice for players in terms of cooling, speed, and capacity.T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD is equipped with two patented cooling modules that gamers can freely interchange between. The patented high-strength aluminum heat sink (Taiwan Patent: M541645) can multiply cooling effects while the patented ultra-thin grapheme heat sink (Taiwan Patent: I703921; China Patent: CN 211019739 U) has an ultra-light volume for easy assembly and low interference. Both cooling modules are effective in cooling the SSD, making it a great addition to PCIe SSD for cooling and performance.The T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q has an MSRP of US$350 for 2TB capacity and US$690 for 4TB capacity drives. More information on the range can be found at the product page This model is a slimmed-down and more mainstream sibling to the CARDEA A440 , a high performance model that offers speeds up to 7000/6900 MB/s read/write in capacities up to 2TB.