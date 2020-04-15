Tech Round Up  15-04-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
ASUS Prime X299 Edition 30 Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS MASTER Motherboard @ NikKTech
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Motherboard @ Think Computers
Graphics
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
EK Water Blocks Classic RGB P360 Liquid Cooling Kit @ NikKTech
Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prisma AIO Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake Riing Quad 12 RGB Fans @ OCinside
Bitspower Touchaqua NJORD 120 PWM Fan @ TechPowerUp
Scythe Shuriken 2 CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition @ Hardware Journal
Cases & PSUs
SilverStone SETA A1 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply @ TechPowerUp
Thermaltake A700 TG Chassis @ Think Computers
Cooler Master Reactor Gold 750W Power Supply @ OCinside
Super Flower Leadex III ARGB Gold 550W Power Supply @ TechPowerUp
Lian Li TU150 Chassis @ Hardware Journal
Storage
Lexar SL100 Pro Portable SSD 500GB @ TechPowerUp
DataLocker Sentry K300 Encrypted Flash Drive @ Think Computers
ADATA SE760 Portable SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Patriot P300 PCIe M.2 SSD 512GB @ Vortez
Crucial X8 Portable SSD 1TB @ Madshrimps
Peripherals
Logitech G604 Wireless Mouse @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro SE Mouse @ Hardware Journal
Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
iQunix F96 Coral Sea Wireless Keyboard @ Think Computers
CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro SE Wireless Mouse @ Vortez
CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro SE Wireless Mouse @ Hardware Journal
CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Mouse @ NikKTech
CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Mouse @ Madshrimps
CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Mouse @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Mouse @ Think Computers
CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse @ NikKTech
COUGAR Ultimus RGB Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Audio
HyperX QuadCast Standalone Microphone @ NikKTech
Creative Sound Blaster AE-9 Sound Card @ NikKTech
Cooler Master MH670 Wireless Headset @ TechPowerUp
Networking
Linksys MX5300 Mesh WiFi 6 System @ Madshrimps
Misc.
Icy Dock MB795SP-B and MB703M2P-B @ OCinside
Tesoro Real Madrid Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
Cougar Mars Gaming Desk @ Vortez
Lian Li Strimer Plus @ TechPowerUp
