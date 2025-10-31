Thermal Grizzly WireView Pro II White Edition Launched

Thermal Grizzly has announced the WireView Pro II White Edition, a specialised monitoring device designed to provide detailed insight into GPU power delivery through the latest 12VHPWR (12V-2x6) connector. The new model is now available for pre-order through the companys official store and targets enthusiasts and system builders looking to analyse the electrical behaviour of modern high-end graphics cards.
The WireView Pro II White Edition builds upon the previous generation with more advanced monitoring capabilities, most notably per-pin current measurement across the 12V-2x6 connector. This allows users to observe load distribution across individual pins in real time, helping detect potential contact issues or irregularities that could otherwise go unnoticed. The device is housed in a CNC-machined aluminium enclosure and features a built-in semi-passive cooling system and a TFT-IPS colour display for on-device monitoring.
Key Features
Per-pin current monitoring for detailed analysis of 12V-2x6 power delivery
Real-time monitoring of voltage, current, temperature, and total power consumption
Integrated TFT-IPS colour display with multiple monitoring views
CNC-machined aluminium housing with integrated heatsink design
Semi-passive 30mm cooling fan that activates under higher load or temperature
Automatic data logging with storage capable of up to ~340 days of continuous records
Audible and visual alerts when predefined safety thresholds are exceeded
Optional automatic system shutdown via included splitter cable
Two external NTC temperature sensors for additional thermal monitoring
USB-C connectivity for firmware updates and internal system integration
Available in Normal or Reverse connector orientations for different cable routing layouts
Functions as a 90-degree adapter to improve cable management inside the case
One of the key additions in the second-generation WireView Pro is automatic logging of operational data, recording measurements such as per-pin current, total power consumption, and PCB temperature near the GPU connector every 60 seconds. These logs can help users trace potential faults and provide valuable diagnostic data for troubleshooting or system analysis.
The device also includes an extended two-year warranty that specifically covers potential damage to the GPUs 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 connector when used within the specified operating parameters. According to the company, this warranty continues even after the original graphics card warranty has expired, offering additional peace of mind for users operating high-power GPUs.
Pricing and Availability
The WireView Pro II White Edition is available for pre-order now from the Thermal Grizzly store, priced at 124.90 including VAT. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-April, with estimated delivery times of around five to six weeks.