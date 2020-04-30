Thermaltake Announces TOUGHFAN 12, Pure Duo 12/14 ARGB, and Pure A12/A14 Fans

Thermaltake announces several new fan models at the 2020 Thermaltake Expo June online exhibit namely the TOUGHFAN 12, Pure Duo 12/14 ARGB, and Pure A12/A14 Fans.
Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12
TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Fan for ultimate precision and increases stability for users high-end cooling needs. The TOUGHFAN incorporated a 2nd generation hydraulic bearing, ultra-tight tip clearance, and equipped with a reinforced-metal motor hub. The TOUGHFAN fan is a PWM controlled fan designed to perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM and is optimized for high static pressure while maintaining minimal noise.
Thermaltake Pure Duo 12/14 ARGB
The Thermaltake Pure Duo 12/14 ARGB Radiator Fan comes in black and white colour versions, is also a PWM controlled fan with two independent rings and nine addressable LEDs on each ring that allows users to switch among seven lighting modes. Moreover, Pure Duo can synchronize with 5V RGB capable motherboards from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock, to display 16.8 Million colour combinations by editing lighting software supported by those motherboards.
Thermaltake Pure A12/A14
Another PWM controlled fan, Pure A12/A14 LED Radiator Fans, on the other hand, has nine LEDs, which come in four fixed colours: red, blue, green, and white. Both Pure Duo 12/ 14 ARGB Radiator Fan and Pure A12, and A14 Radiator Fans are designed with a hydraulic bearing with a self-lubricating friction-reducing substance, which reduces noise production while improving thermal efficiency. The anti-vibration mounting system allows the fans to operate at the maximum fan speed of 1500 RPM providing minimal noise.
All three types of fans are cost-effective and allow users to choose according to their needs, whether they would love some RGB fans or just a simple high-pressure cooling fan.
Availability
The Thermaltake Pure Duo 12/14 ARGB and Thermaltake Pure A12/A14 fans will be available by June 22 at the TT Premium Store. The TOUGHFAN 12 is expected to be available by Q3 2020. See product page links below:
