Thermaltake DistroCase 350P Chassis Now Available

Thermaltake announces the availability of the DistroCase 350P chassis, a unique chassis that mainly consists of a large distribution plate with an integrated D5 pump for custom liquid cooling. The Thermaltake DistroCase 350P was first introduced at the 2020 Thermaltake Expo, a virtual expo that replaced COMPUTEX 2020. The DistroCase 350P feature multiple RGB lighting zones which can be customized using the Thermaltake NeonMaker Light Editing Software.
Designed for water cooling enthusiasts, the DistroCase 350P combines a pump, distribution plate, tempered glass, and strategically positioned inlets and outlets into the cases frame structure. The body of the chassis is made of SPCC and PMMA with an integrated D5 pump. The DistroCase 350P supports up to two 360mm radiators on the front and left mounting bracket. Furthermore, the case packs 48 ARGB LEDs which supports motherboard RGB sync and the TT PLUS Ecosystem software.
The ARGB lighting on the chassis supports motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync as well as Razer Chroma. It can also be customized using the Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Software and also works with Amazon Alexa voice service.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake DistroCase 350P is now available at selected TT Premium Online Shop (Australia, Taiwan, China, and Asia) and at Alternate.de for 729.
