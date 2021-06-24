Thermaltake Divider 500 TG ARGB and Divider 500 TG Air Cases Now Available

Thermaltake first introduced the Divider 500 Series cases at the 2021 Thermaltake Expo June virtual exhibit along with other cases. The Divider 500 TG ARGB and Divider 500 TG Air are ATX mid-tower cases with special symmetrical triangular panels on the left and right sides offering up to four unique side panel configurations.
As for the front panel, the Divider 500 TG ARGB sports a tempered glass front panel while the Divider 500 TG Air comes with an intricate TT mesh front panel for better airflow. The Divider 500 TG ARGB comes fitted with three 120mm ARGB fans at the front and one 120mm fan at the rear for exhaust. On the other hand, the Divider 500 TG Air comes with two pre-installed 120mm fan.
Right and Left Panel Configurations
Thermaltake Divider 500 TG ARGB with Mesmerizing ARGB Lighting
The Divider 500 TG ARGB comes with three preinstalled 120mm ARGB fans at the front which supports RGB sync with the motherboard software including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC.
Thermaltake Divider 500 TG Air for Smoother Airflow
The design concept of the Divider 500 TG Air is around its airflow. The highlight of this edition is that instead of glass there is perforated T-shaped intake cut-outs on the front panel, which represents the TT logo. This design achieves both aesthetics and performance.
Thermaltake Divider 500 Series FeaturesPSU Cover and Riser GPU Support Bracket
Both the Divider 500 TG ARGB and Divider 500 TG Air models feature a built-in PSU cover is designed to hide unsightly cables with overall good ventilation. Both comes with a riser cable bracket that does not only enables vertical GPU installation but also helps reduce the weight on the PCI-E slots.
Display It Your Way
Patented rotational PCI-E slots give you the option to display your graphics card either horizontally or vertically, creating plenty of flexible space for your system.
Excellent Dust Filtration
The Divider 500 series has well-designed dust filtration. For the Divider 500 TG ARGB, there is a removal magnetic fan filter on the inner right side. At the front and base, the removable filters provide excellent dust protection and dirt reduction, ensuring a dust-free environment; For the Divider 500 TG Air, all removable filters on the inner right side, at the front, top, and base provide outstanding dust protection and dirt reduction, guaranteeing a dust-free environment.
Air Intake and Exhaust
The cooling performance of the Divider 500 series is superb. For the Divider 500 TG ARGB, the venting gaps on two sides of the front tempered glass and gaps between two triangular pieces of tempered glass and steel panels on the left side allow optimal air intake. Cooling exhausts are located on the right side of the steel panel and rear of the case; For the Divider 500 TG Air, there are two large mesh panels at the front and top that enable massive airflow. Moreover, the gap between two triangular pieces of tempered glass and steel panels on the left side allows optimal air intake. Cooling exhausts can be located on the right side of the steel panel (two steel panels), rear, and top of the case depending on the users overall PC layout design. The additional triangular tempered glass and steel panels for all Divider 500 series not only enriches the build appearance but allows for more flexibility when cooling your system.
Excellent Hardware Support and Cooling Solutions
The Divider 500 series is designed with excellent hardware expansion. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 170 mm (two TG), VGA with a maximum length of 390 mm (without radiator), a power supply with a length of up to 220 mm (without HDD cage), a total of two 3.5 HDDs and five 2.5 SSDs or a total of seven 2.5 SSDs. When it comes to the cooling solution, the Divider 500 series can hold up to three 140 mm fans at the front, two 140 mm fans at the top, and two 120 mm fans on the right of the motherboard side. Additionally, the Divider 500 series is optimized for Air cooling and advanced AIO liquid cooling components. It can support a 360 mm AIO at the front, 240 mm on the top and on the motherboard side, and 120 mm at the rear.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake Divider 500 TG ARGB and Divider 500 TG Air are now available for pre-order at select TT Premium Stores with an MSRP of US$179.99 and US$159.99, respectively. Both models are available in Black and Snow White colours.