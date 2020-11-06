Thermaltake Intros TOUGHAIR Series CPU Air Coolers

Thermaltake Technology introduces the new TOUGHAIR CPU air cooler series featuring three models equipped with the Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 high static pressure 120mm fans. The Thermaltake TOUGHAIR CPU Air Coolers fans are equipped with an advanced Gen.2 hydraulic bearing, LCP fan blades, and a new anti-vibration mounting system to offer outstanding reliability and serenity to any gaming build regardless of the cooling solution.
The Thermaltake TOUGHAIR Series consists of three CPU cooler models. The Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 110 is a top-flow design offering a compact footprint for smaller system builds. The top-flow design offers improved cooling to the critical components surrounding the CPU socket as cool air blows down to the motherboard and its components.
On the other hand, the Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 310 and TOUGHAIR 510 are single-tower CPU coolers featuring single and dual fan configurations unique heatsink fin array to maximize airflow for exceptional performance for the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen series processors.
Thermaltake TOUGHAIR Series Specifications
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TOUGHAIR Series is backed with a limited 2-year warranty, available in the United States and Canada in Q1 2021.
Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 110: $34.99
Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 310: $39.99
Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 510: $49.99
Thermaltake had also launched the latest TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan on December 29th. More information on TOUGHAIR or TOUGHFAN series products will be revealed at the upcoming 2021 Thermaltake Expo January.
Learn more about the 2021 Thermaltake Expo January virtual exhibition at https://expo2021.thermaltake.com/