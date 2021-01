Thermaltake Intros TOUGHAIR Series CPU Air Coolers

Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 110 Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 110



Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 310





Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 510 Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 310Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 510

Thermaltake TOUGHAIR Series Specifications

The Thermaltake TOUGHAIR Series consists of three CPU cooler models. The Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 110 is a top-flow design offering a compact footprint for smaller system builds. The top-flow design offers improved cooling to the critical components surrounding the CPU socket as cool air blows down to the motherboard and its components.On the other hand, the Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 310 and TOUGHAIR 510 are single-tower CPU coolers featuring single and dual fan configurations unique heatsink fin array to maximize airflow for exceptional performance for the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen series processors.The Thermaltake TOUGHAIR Series is backed with a limited 2-year warranty, available in the United States and Canada in Q1 2021.Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 110: $34.99Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 310: $39.99Thermaltake TOUGHAIR 510: $49.99Thermaltake had also launched the latest TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan on December 29th. More information on TOUGHAIR or TOUGHFAN series products will be revealed at the upcoming 2021 Thermaltake Expo January.