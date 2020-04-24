Thermaltake Launches Floe RC360/RC240 CPU and Memory AIO Liquid Cooler

Thermaltake proudly presents the first-ever product that combines memory and an AIO liquid cooler, the Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU and Memory Liquid Cooler. The Thermaltake Floe RC360 / RC240 were introduced at the 2020 Thermaltake Expo June. The Thermaltake Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Coolers are designed to be compatible with the TOUGHRAM RC memory modules.
Furthermore, the Thermaltake Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler are designed to support RGB sync technologies through the motherboard's 5V addressable RGB headers and proprietary software including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI MSI Mystic Light, Biostar VIVID LED DJ and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, allowing users to synchronize and customize RGB lighting.
Key FeaturesMotherboard RGB Sync Ready
Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ, and ASRock Polychrome. The Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler supports motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB headers, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.
ARGB Sync Radiator 120mm Fan
The product is equipped with Thermaltakes 120mm ARGB Sync Radiator Fan. It features compression blades, hydraulic bearings, and a 16.8 million color LED ring with nine addressable LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards.
High-Efficiency Radiator
Specially designed with a large surface radiator, Floe RC360/RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler increases heat dissipation.
High-Performance Water Block
The high-performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity. The pre-filled coolant reduces any hassle for liquid replenishment. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cables deliver heavy durability and prevent the tubing from any damage.
Hardware Supported
It can support the latest Intel and AMD CPU and compatible with universal sockets (including Intel LGA 1200).
Memory Water Block Lighting
The water block for the memory strips is equipped with four lighting strips, featuring 36 addressable LEDs that allows users to show their RGB lightings.
Availability
The Thermaltake Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler will be available for purchase in Q3 2020.
Source: Thermaltake