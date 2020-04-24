Thermaltake Launches Floe RC360/RC240 CPU and Memory AIO Liquid Cooler

Key Features

Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ, and ASRock Polychrome. The Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler supports motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB headers, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.The product is equipped with Thermaltakes 120mm ARGB Sync Radiator Fan. It features compression blades, hydraulic bearings, and a 16.8 million color LED ring with nine addressable LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards.Specially designed with a large surface radiator, Floe RC360/RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler increases heat dissipation.The high-performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity. The pre-filled coolant reduces any hassle for liquid replenishment. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cables deliver heavy durability and prevent the tubing from any damage.It can support the latest Intel and AMD CPU and compatible with universal sockets (including Intel LGA 1200).The water block for the memory strips is equipped with four lighting strips, featuring 36 addressable LEDs that allows users to show their RGB lightings.The Thermaltake Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler will be available for purchase in Q3 2020.