Thermaltake Presents TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise and Racing Green Fans

The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan in Turquoise and Racing Green are new editions to the TOUGHFAN series that allow users to match up the same Racing Green coloured chassis or memory to form your ideal PC build.The TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise/Racing Green High Static Pressure Radiator Fan can perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM, producing a consistent airflow of 58.35 CFM with 2.41 mm-H2O static pressure, and maintaining a low audio noise level of 22.3 dB-A.The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12's centre is constructed with a full steel motor hub providing enhanced stability and durability.The 2nd generation hydraulic bearing incorporates a new shaft design with inside etches allowing preservation of lubricant on both sides whilst reducing noise during operation. Lowering audible levels and extending lifespan.Featuring high tensile strength and low thermal expansion coefficient materials, mixed with a light grey pearl reflection paint that matches the Turquoise colour, and a charcoal black metal reflection paint that matches the Racing Green colour; the fan blade is built with special liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a compound which minimizes vibration when the fan is operating at full speed.The in-mould injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels.The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise/Racing Green High Static Pressure Radiator Fan will be available for purchase in September 2021 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise : $25.99 MSRP (single-pack) Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Racing Green : $25.99 MSRP (single-pack)