Thermaltake Presents TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise and Racing Green Fans

Thermaltake introduced special colour editions of the Tower 100 Mini-ITX chassis and the TOUGHRAM RGB in Turquoise and Racing Green. Today, Thermaltake complements the chassis and memory combo with matching fans with the TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise and Racing Green edition fans. Both fans merit the specifications of the standard TOUGHFAN 12 high-static pressure radiator fan supporting PWM control and a maximum operating speed of 2000RPM. The fan blade is made from liquid crystal polymer (LCP) compounds that are extremely tensile in strength; their low thermal expansion coefficient can reduce the fan's vibration under full-speed loading.
Colour Your Style
The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 High Static Pressure Radiator Fan in Turquoise and Racing Green are new editions to the TOUGHFAN series that allow users to match up the same Racing Green coloured chassis or memory to form your ideal PC build.
Powerful and Noiseless
The TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise/Racing Green High Static Pressure Radiator Fan can perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM, producing a consistent airflow of 58.35 CFM with 2.41 mm-H2O static pressure, and maintaining a low audio noise level of 22.3 dB-A.
Metal-Reinforced Motor Hub
The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12's centre is constructed with a full steel motor hub providing enhanced stability and durability.
The 2nd Generation Hydraulic Bearing
The 2nd generation hydraulic bearing incorporates a new shaft design with inside etches allowing preservation of lubricant on both sides whilst reducing noise during operation. Lowering audible levels and extending lifespan.
Exceptional Blade Design
Featuring high tensile strength and low thermal expansion coefficient materials, mixed with a light grey pearl reflection paint that matches the Turquoise colour, and a charcoal black metal reflection paint that matches the Racing Green colour; the fan blade is built with special liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a compound which minimizes vibration when the fan is operating at full speed.
Anti-Vibration Mounting System
The in-mould injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampen the vibration of the fan allowing the fan to spin at higher levels without compromising noise levels.
Availability
The Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise/Racing Green High Static Pressure Radiator Fan will be available for purchase in September 2021 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors
Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turquoise: $25.99 MSRP (single-pack)
Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Racing Green: $25.99 MSRP (single-pack)