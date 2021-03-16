Thermaltake Releases Tower 100 Mini and TOUGHRAM Turquoise and Racing Green

First introduced at the Thermaltake 2021 June Expo, Thermaltake announces the release of the Turquoise and Racing Green versions of the Tower 100 Mini mini-ITX chassis and the TOUGHRAM RGB gaming memory.
The Tower 100 Mini Turquoise and Racing Green Edition
The Tower 100 is a much smaller mini-ITX version of the classic The Tower 900. It features the same vertical layout with three 4mm tempered glass side panels. The Tower 100 comes with two pre-installed 120mm fans and space to support CPU coolers of up to 190mm in height, graphics cards of up to 2-slot thick and 330mm in length, and ATX PSUs of up to 180mm in length.
Thermaltake will be first releasing the Turquoise and Racing Green colours of the Tower 100 Mini chassis. The Metallic Gold edition is likely due for release at a later date. To learn more, please visit the links below.
The Tower 100 Turquoise Mini Chassis
The Tower 100 Racing Green Mini Chassis
Pricing and Availability
The Tower 100 Turquoise Mini and Tower 100 Racing Green Mini cases are now available for pre-order at select TT Premium stores worldwide with an MSRP of $119.99.
TOUGHRAM RGB Memory Turquoise and Racing Green
To match Thermaltakes new Multicolored Series The Tower 100 Mini Turquoise and Racing Green edition, the brand also releases TOUGHRAM RGB memory kits with matching colours. The TOUGHRAM RGB Turquoise and Racing Green gaming memory is available in 16GB (2x8GB) kits in DDR4-3600MHz speed.
The TOUGHRAM RGB features 10 super-bright addressable LEDs that deliver 16.8M full-spectrum RGB colour with dynamic lighting effects; users can set their preferable lighting effects from over 25 modes, and monitor real-time temperature, frequency and performance via a user-friendly interface. Additionally, it can be synchronized with TT RGB Plus compatible components to create spectacular lighting effects across your entire setup, or to be controlled by the NeonMaker Light Editing Software for advanced lighting configurations and a customizable timeline of lighting effects.
The TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 Turquoise DDR4 3600MHz and TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 Racing Green DDR4 3600MHz is now available for $165.99 for the 16GB kit.