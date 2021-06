Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium Power Supply Released

- Turbo Fan Button- Low Transient Response- Inrush Current < 50 Ampere- 140mm PWM fan- Low Ripple Noise of <30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V rails on 0% to 100% load- Extremely Strict Voltage Regulation < +/-2%- Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Cable- Premium Japanese 105°C/221°F Capacitors- High Amperage Single +12V Rail- 80 PLUS Platinum Certified and Intel C6/C7 States Ready- Extra Jumper AccessoryThe Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium power supply is now available at selected TT Premium Stores. See pricing and links below. TT Premium USA : $499.99 TT Premium Europe : 449,90€ TT Premium Australia : AU$689.00