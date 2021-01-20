Press Release
Thermaltake announces the release and availability of the Toughpower TF1 1550W 80 PLUS Titanium certified power supply. The Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium was launched during the 2021 Thermaltake Expo June along with the Divider Series cases and Tower 100 Mini case. The power supply is the brands highest-end model to date with 1550W of pure power specially designed for overclocking enthusiasts. It comes equipped with a turbo fan paired with a dedicated turbo mode button on the rear which ramps up the fan to 2400RPM +/- 10% for maximum cooling during overclocking.
The Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium comes with strict standard of the transient response is set with 12V < 1 %, 5V< 3%, and 3.3V < 5%. This guarantees a constant output in response to load changes and avoids output voltage deviation causing damage to subsequent equipment malfunction. The power supplys inrush current is controlled to not exceed 50 Ampere to protect other components during extreme overclocking.
Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium Features - Turbo Fan Button
- Low Transient Response
- Inrush Current < 50 Ampere
- 140mm PWM fan
- Low Ripple Noise of <30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V rails on 0% to 100% load
- Extremely Strict Voltage Regulation < +/-2%
- Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Cable
- Premium Japanese 105°C/221°F Capacitors
- High Amperage Single +12V Rail
- 80 PLUS Platinum Certified and Intel C6/C7 States Ready
- Extra Jumper Accessory
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium power supply is now available at selected TT Premium Stores. See pricing and links below.
TT Premium USA: $499.99
TT Premium Europe: 449,90
TT Premium Australia: AU$689.00
Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium Power Supply Released
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Alphacool Rise Aurora 120 Fan Now Sold Separately · Thermaltake Toughpower TF1 1550W Titanium Power Supply Released