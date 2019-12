WD Releases Next-Generation WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD

Check out our review of the previous-generation WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD here

The WD Blue SN550 features NVMe specifications, a powerful and cost-effective storage solution that adds to the reliability of an SSD.The WD Blue SN550 offers sequential read speeds of up to 2,400MB/s through the PCIe Gen3x4 interface to improve your productivity and whatever you are creating.The WD Blue SN550 is ideal for a wide range of applications including ultrabooks, small-form-factors PCs, and high-performance desktop gaming PCs with its single-sided M.2 2280 form-factor.The SN550 features a Western Digital-designed controller and firmware paired with the latest 3D NAND for optimized, consistent performance.The WD Blue SN550 passed thousands of hours of hardware and firmware validation testing for quality and reliability.The WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD is now available at the WD Store and at partner resellers worldwide. The WD Blue SN550 is available in 250GB, 500GB, at 1TB capacities with an MSRP of 50.00, 70.00, and 120.00, respectively.