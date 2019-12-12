WD Releases Next-Generation WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD

Western Digital presents the successor to the WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD that delivers read speeds of up to 2,400MB/s the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. The new WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD features an improved thermal design for greater stability and maintains sustained performance during heavy load. The WD Blue SN550 offers speeds 4X faster than SATA SSDs, offering accessible performance for gaming and content creation. The WD Blue SN550 brings improved computing experience for multitaskers and resource-heavy applications.
Check out our review of the previous-generation WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD here
Right Storage for next-gen PC
The WD Blue SN550 features NVMe specifications, a powerful and cost-effective storage solution that adds to the reliability of an SSD.
Boost your Performance
The WD Blue SN550 offers sequential read speeds of up to 2,400MB/s through the PCIe Gen3x4 interface to improve your productivity and whatever you are creating.
Compact and Flexible
The WD Blue SN550 is ideal for a wide range of applications including ultrabooks, small-form-factors PCs, and high-performance desktop gaming PCs with its single-sided M.2 2280 form-factor.
Next-Gen Performance
The SN550 features a Western Digital-designed controller and firmware paired with the latest 3D NAND for optimized, consistent performance.
Certified Reliability
The WD Blue SN550 passed thousands of hours of hardware and firmware validation testing for quality and reliability.
Pricing and Availability
The WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD is now available at the WD Store and at partner resellers worldwide. The WD Blue SN550 is available in 250GB, 500GB, at 1TB capacities with an MSRP of £50.00, £70.00, and £120.00, respectively.