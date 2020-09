XPG Intros SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme RGB Gaming Memory

Specifications

XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4-4800

Speed: PC4-38400

Size: 2 x 8GB

Latency: CL 19-26-26

Voltage: 1.5V

Heatsink Colour: Gunmetal Grey



XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000

Speed: PC4-40000

Size: 2 x 8GB

Latency: CL 19-26-26

Voltage: 1.5V

Heatsink Colour: Gunmetal Grey

XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme RGB DDR4 gaming memory, please visit XPG.com