XPG Intros SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme RGB Gaming Memory

XPG, a division of ADATA, announces the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme RGB DDR4 gaming memory. It sports the same heat spreader design as the XPG SPECTRIX D50 RGB gaming memory with its gorgeous geometric lines, reflective finish, and RGB lighting but in extreme-performance speeds of up to DDR4-5000MHz.
The XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme uses the highest quality chips and PCB to attain stability and reliability at extreme speeds of up to 5000MHz. It supports both Intel and AMD platforms and supports XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking. The SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme comes as a dual kit with a capacity of 8GB per module and in two performance variants, 4800MHz and 5000MHz.
The XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme comes with three RGB modes available via the XPG RGB Sync app - Static, Breathing, and Comet. It also supports motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB FUSION, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync.
Specifications
XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4-4800
Speed: PC4-38400
Size: 2 x 8GB
Latency: CL 19-26-26
Voltage: 1.5V
Heatsink Colour: Gunmetal Grey
XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000
Speed: PC4-40000
Size: 2 x 8GB
Latency: CL 19-26-26
Voltage: 1.5V
Heatsink Colour: Gunmetal Grey
XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme RGB DDR4 gaming memory, please visit XPG.com.