ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Series Announced

ZOTAC Technology Limited, a leading global manufacturer of innovation, announces the latest addition to its next-generation graphics card line-up, built on the powerful NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.



The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599 USD, the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.



ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Series The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 series carries over the aerodynamic-inspired design and many key innovations introduced in previous 40-series cards, which improves gaming performance, airflow, cooling performance, noise mitigation and durability. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 features 12GB GDDR6X ultra-fast memory and will come in 4 models: AMP AIRO, Trinity, Twin Edge OC and Twin Edge.



AMP AIRO

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO leads the performance pack which fuses the flagship AIR-Optimized aesthetics into a slim 2.5 slot design. With its advanced Icestorm 2.0 cooling, dual-zone Spectra 2.0 ARGB lighting, and a strong factory overclock, the 4070 AMP AIRO is the series go-to graphics card for high performance.



TRINITY

Using cooling technologies derived from the flagship model, the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Trinity encompasses a trio of powerful cooling fans, a large heatsink that covers the cards footprint and beyond, noise-reducing enhancements, durability reinforcement, and addressable RGB elements. The result is a trifecta of power, performance, and cooling that packs a serious punch.



TWIN EDGE (OC)

Measuring in at only 2.2 slots wide, the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge and its OC Variant is a powerful graphics card in a purposefully designed compact footprint, enabling powerful high-performance SFF PC builds.



THE ADVANCED ICESTORM 2.0

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Series utilizes IceStorm 2.0  our advanced cooling solution designed to take on the latest GPUs. Featuring a card-length heat sink, composite copper heat pipes, and open ventilation where cooling is optimized for peak graphics performance.



SPECTRA

The dedicated SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system found on 3-fan models enables vibrant colored lighting with unique animated effects powered by addressable RGB LEDs. The AMP AIRO, in particular, is enhanced by an iridescent and translucent coating that allows lighting paths underneath to shine through.



FIRESTORM FOR 40 SERIES

The new ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility for 40 Series features an entirely re-designed interface that transforms GPU fine-tuning into a more intuitive task. The new software comes with a host of options that include clock speed, GPU memory frequencies, voltage, fan speed, fan curve settings, and SPECTRA RGB lighting effects.



AVAILABILITY

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Series will be available starting April 13, 2023 Pacific and to enable a wider gaming audience reach, 50% of global product availability will be at MSRP. Local availability is dependent on regional supply and delivery.