ZOTAC Introduces GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge Graphics Cards

ZOTAC introduces two new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge graphics cards sporting a smaller form-factor with a dual-fan cooler thats 2-slot thick to fit in most cases including most compact mini-ITX chassis. With a total length of 222.1mm, 20mm shorter than GIGABYTEs GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE graphics cards and 10mm shorter than the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 2X, ZOTACs Twin Edge models appears to be the shortest RTX 3060 Ti released to date. With that in mind, the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge appeals to the Small-Form-Factor (SFF) PC builders aside from regular builders.
Watch our ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC review below.
Refined IceStorm 2.0 Cooling SystemThe ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge graphics cards feature a more refined IceStorm 2.0 cooling system. This includes an all-new 11-blade fan design that increases airflow by up to 10%, delivering better cooling performance compared to the previous generation design. The heatsink features a wide aluminium fin-stack array paired with copper heat pipes to extract and distribute heat more evenly.
Active Fan ControlZOTACs Active Fan Control allows users to have more control over the graphics cards fans when using the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm software. Users can adjust fan rotation independently and apply increased airflow only where it is needed.
Wraparound BackplateFor structural durability, the ZOTAC Twin Edge Series uses a solid metal backplate that is wrapped around the PCB to increase the overall graphics card rigidity.
For more information, please visit the product page links below:
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge (ZT-A30610E-10M)
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC (ZT-A30610H-10M)