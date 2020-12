ZOTAC Introduces GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge Graphics Cards

Refined IceStorm 2.0 Cooling System

Active Fan Control

Wraparound Backplate

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge graphics cards feature a more refined IceStorm 2.0 cooling system. This includes an all-new 11-blade fan design that increases airflow by up to 10%, delivering better cooling performance compared to the previous generation design. The heatsink features a wide aluminium fin-stack array paired with copper heat pipes to extract and distribute heat more evenly.ZOTACís Active Fan Control allows users to have more control over the graphics cardís fans when using the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm software. Users can adjust fan rotation independently and apply increased airflow only where it is needed.For structural durability, the ZOTAC Twin Edge Series uses a solid metal backplate that is wrapped around the PCB to increase the overall graphics card rigidity.For more information, please visit the product page links below: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge (ZT-A30610E-10M) ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC (ZT-A30610H-10M)