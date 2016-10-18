ZOTAC Launches ZONE Handheld Gaming Console at GAMESCOM 2024

ZOTAC unveiled its first-ever handheld gaming console at COMPUTEX 2024. Today, ZOTAC launches the ZONE Handheld Gaming Console at GAMESCOM 2024. The new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE is ready to begin accepting preorders in select regions and e-tailer platforms.
The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE is the first gaming handheld on the market to incorporate premium hardware and elite control features that players will not find on other handheld PCs, offering gamers more immersion and advantages in PC games like non-other. Powered by AMDs Ryzen 7 8840U and 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE can tackle even AAA gaming at native 1080p resolution. The ZONE features a full-sized 2280 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD and a UHS-II microSD card reader to cover every gamers storage needs. The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE is equipped with a premium 7-inch Full HD AMOLED Display, a first in Handheld PCs. The AMOLED display also features a fast 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits of brightness.
Elite ControlsWhile hardware performance is crucial for Handheld Consoles, the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE steps up the ante through an entire suite of elite control options that are typically only found on premium game controllers.
Hall Effect Sensors
Triggers and Analog Sticks utilize hall-effect sensors, which enhance precision and prevent drifting from wear and tear.
2-Stage Adjustable Triggers
Designed to meet the needs of the modern gamer, the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE features 2-stage adjustable triggers so gamers can play like a pro on the go. Rapid fire with the short-travel hair triggers, or assume full control with traditional analog triggers with a flick of a switch.
Radial Dials
For those times when you cant take your hands off your game, the ZONEs got your back. The Radial Dials around both Analog Sticks allow gamers to adjust system settings with a single twist.
Dual Trackpads
Twin trackpads flank both sides of the ZONE to provide an alternative means to control the desktop or play your favorite mouse-heavy PC titles without additional peripherals.
Such features enhance the gaming experience and give gamers an edge against in a competitive environment. Additionally, a full-sized gamepad, rear twin macro buttons, and even button types are deliberately chosen, with the D-Pad utilizing clicky microswitches for greater feedback.
ErgonomicsAside from added buttons, the overall shape of the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE has been carefully considered and designed for a stable, balanced grip that will stay comfortable for hours on end of continuous usage. Button layouts are also designed in a symmetrical fashion, which allows players a more positive grip on the device as opposed to offset controller layouts.
Dual USB4 Ports
Two full-speed USB4 Ports are strategically positioned on the top and bottom of the device, allowing for greater flexibility for usage. Transfer large files or charge rapidly using the port of your choice.
ConnectivityWith Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 on board, offering users with high bandwidth, and high-speed internet connectivity to download larger titles and play with lower latency, and opens up usage of additional Bluetooth accessories and peripherals. The ZONE will also be equipped with a front-facing camera and microphone for impromptu video calls, as well as a fingerprint reader power button that supports secure login to the ZONE via Windows Hello.
AccessoriesAlongside the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE itself, ZOTAC GAMING is also introducing two bespoke accessories to expand the gaming handhelds use cases: a docking station with a well-rounded selection of ports as well as an interface for an additional fast NVMe SSD storage to convert the handheld gaming into a full-fledged desktop; as well as a carrying case with additional storage space so players can game on the go with the peace of mind that their ZONE will be well-protected.
XBOX Game PassTo allow gamers to jump right into the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE, each unit will come bundled with a free one-month XBOX Game Pass Trial so that gamers can dive straight into the world of handheld gaming. Discover your next obsession, or rediscover gaming classics all in one membership, and with games added all the time, there is always something to play.
GAMESCOM 2024
From 21 to 25 August 2024, ZOTAC GAMING, in partnership with Be Quiet! will be showing off specimens of the finalized ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld in addition to its well-known graphics cards and ZBOX Mini-PC lineup of products to present guests with ZOTACs latest product developments in the gaming market.
Pricing and Availability
The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE ZGC-G1A1W-01 is ready for pre-order now on exclusive e-tailer platforms in select regions, in a ready-to-go configuration with 16GB LPDDR5X memory, 512GB M.2 SSD, and Windows 11 Home preinstalled. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £849.95 (incl. VAT).