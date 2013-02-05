ZOTAC Releases GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm

ZOTAC today releases the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm which features a full-cover waterblock. ZOTACs ArcticStorm Series are premium models that take advantage of the superior cooling performance of custom liquid cooling systems. Furthermore, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm has been decked out premium features including ZOTACs SPECTRA 2.0 addressable RGB lighting and a 16+4 power phase design for extreme overclocking. The waterblock uses standard G1/4 fittings making it easy to integrate with custom liquid cooling systems.
Award-Winning DesignArcticStorm bears the characteristics of the award-winning designs from the ZOTAC AMP Holo series comprising of gaming, futurism, and minimalism. The waterblock utilizes precision-guided laser etching with carved paths and added texture to bring dimension to the clear acrylic block, enabling it to catch the lighting to enhance the overall design discretely, beautifully, and elegantly.
Fearless CoolingA maximum flow path has been carved out to cover key components with a nickel-plated copper cold plate making direct contact with the GPU. At the centre of the flow path lies a 0.3mm micro-channel core to maximize heat extraction. The anodized aluminium waterblock brings full coverage, spanning the entire length of the board and making contact with the most critical components including GPU, memory, and VRM via premium thermal pads to supercharge heat transfer.
Slim ProfileThe ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorms waterblock utilizes a dual-slot PCI bracket while only measuring 25.9mm in width. With its width thinner than the PCI bracket, the design increases flexibility for building in compact solutions.
Unparalleled StabilityA 16+4 power phase design means that no one power phase is overworked and building up too much heat. More distribution of power brings more stability. The POWERBOOST control chip also provides live electrical current regulation and instant electrical deviation responses to reduce ripple noise, minimize power fluctuations, and increase temperature tolerance for lasting performance and additional stability.
Dynamic RGB LightingIndividually addressable RGB LEDs and selectable modes powered by the SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system make the ArcticStorm design shine ever more sharply. Take advantage of the FireStorm Utility to adjust brightness and lighting modes on independent zones, synchronize them together in unison lighting, or create a synced ambient lighting with an external RGB LED strip via the featured 3-pin RGB header.
Standard FittingsArcticStorm uses the standardized and most used fitting, G 1/4 inlet and outlet ports on top, for flexible installation and a wide selection of liquid cooling hardware compatibility. Two sealing barbs are included to support 10mm inner diameter tubing.
ZOTAC did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm at ZOTAC.