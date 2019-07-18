ASRock Introduces W480 Creator Workstation Motherboard

05.06.2020


ASRock introduces the W480 Creator motherboard based on the Intel W480 chipset that supports the Intel Xeon W-1200 processors and the 10th generation Intel Core processors. ASUS and GIGABYTE released their W480 workstation motherboards last month. ASRocks offering also targets professional content creators. The ASRock W480 Creator workstation motherboard supports ECC (Error-correcting code) memory and the NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics cards. The motherboard is also PCI-Express 4.0 ready.

Furthermore, the ASRock W480 Creator supports 32GB modules for up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, up to 4600MHz+ OC. The motherboard also packs two Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports and two mini DisplayPort input ports (for Thunderbolt) at the rear I/O along with dual LAN  Aquantia 10 Gigabit and Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN. The motherboard also comes with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 solutions for fast wireless networking.



ASRock W480 Creator Features

- Supports 10th Gen and future generation Intel Core Processors / Xeon W Processors (WE3/WE2/WE1)(Socket 1200)
- Supports DDR4 4600MHz+ (OC)
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16, 2 PCIe 2.0 x1
- 8 SATA3, 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4), 2 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)
- 2 Intel Thunderbolt 3 Type-C
- 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s (Front: 1 Type-C, Rear: 1 Type-C, 3 Type-A)
- 8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 4 Rear)
- 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)
- ESS SABRE 9218 DAC (130dB SNR) + WIMA Audio Caps
- AQUANTIA 10 Gigabit LAN + Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps)

ASRock did not information about pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the ASRock W480 Creator workstation motherboard at ASRock.com.
