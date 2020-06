ASRock Introduces W480 Creator Workstation Motherboard

ASRock W480 Creator Features

- Supports 10th Gen and future generation Intel Core Processors / Xeon W Processors (WE3/WE2/WE1)(Socket 1200)- Supports DDR4 4600MHz+ (OC)- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16, 2 PCIe 2.0 x1- 8 SATA3, 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4), 2 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)- 2 Intel Thunderbolt 3 Type-C- 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s (Front: 1 Type-C, Rear: 1 Type-C, 3 Type-A)- 8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 4 Rear)- 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)- ESS SABRE 9218 DAC (130dB SNR) + WIMA Audio Caps- AQUANTIA 10 Gigabit LAN + Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps)ASRock did not information about pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the ASRock W480 Creator workstation motherboard at ASRock.com