ASRock Introduces W480 Creator Workstation Motherboard

ASRock introduces the W480 Creator motherboard based on the Intel W480 chipset that supports the Intel Xeon W-1200 processors and the 10th generation Intel Core processors. ASUS and GIGABYTE released their W480 workstation motherboards last month. ASRocks offering also targets professional content creators. The ASRock W480 Creator workstation motherboard supports ECC (Error-correcting code) memory and the NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics cards. The motherboard is also PCI-Express 4.0 ready.
Furthermore, the ASRock W480 Creator supports 32GB modules for up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, up to 4600MHz+ OC. The motherboard also packs two Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports and two mini DisplayPort input ports (for Thunderbolt) at the rear I/O along with dual LAN Aquantia 10 Gigabit and Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN. The motherboard also comes with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 solutions for fast wireless networking.
ASRock W480 Creator Features- Supports 10th Gen and future generation Intel Core Processors / Xeon W Processors (WE3/WE2/WE1)(Socket 1200)
- Supports DDR4 4600MHz+ (OC)
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16, 2 PCIe 2.0 x1
- 8 SATA3, 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4), 2 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)
- 2 Intel Thunderbolt 3 Type-C
- 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s (Front: 1 Type-C, Rear: 1 Type-C, 3 Type-A)
- 8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 4 Rear)
- 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)
- ESS SABRE 9218 DAC (130dB SNR) + WIMA Audio Caps
- AQUANTIA 10 Gigabit LAN + Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps)
ASRock did not information about pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the ASRock W480 Creator workstation motherboard at ASRock.com.