ASUS Announces W480 Workstation Series

After GIGABYTE announced the W480 VISION creator motherboard, ASUS announces its first Intel W480 chipset-based workstation motherboard the ASUS Pro WS W480-ACE. The Pro WS W480-ACE supports the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and the latest Intel Xeon W-1200 processors. The ASUS W480 Series is the perfect choice for small-to-medium businesses and content creators looking into building a powerful workstation at a fraction of the cost of building a HEDT-based workstation.
Aside from the ASUS Pro WS W480-ACE workstation motherboard, ASUS also introduces the ASUS Pro E500 G6 workstation PC that supports ASUS Control Centre Express and ASUS Control Centre, two versions of enterprise-grade IT monitoring and management software. The ASUS W480 Series workstation series supports up to 128GB of ECC memory and dual ethernet ports including a 2.5GbE LAN port.
ASUS Pro WS W480-ACE
The ASUS Pro WS W480-ACE motherboard delivers professional-grade performance, reliability, faster connectivity, and manageability. The motherboard supports the latest Intel Xeon W-1200 processors and up to 128GB of ECC memory. The motherboard has two Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports on the rear I/O, each capable of speeds of up to 20Gbps.
Features
- Intel Xeon W-series processors and DDR4-2933 ECC memory for professional performance and stability
- ASUS Control Centre Express software for real-time IT management and monitoring
- RTL8117 management controller provides system hardware-level access for remote maintenance and troubleshooting
- Dual LAN ports including an onboard Intel 2.5 Ethernet port for faster data transfer speeds
- Dual Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports support up to twelve devices via daisy chaining and provide 15 watts of power to fast-charge devices
- Powerful performance with 12+2 power stages, multi-GPU support and improved memory frequency and stability empower creativity
- Next-gen connectivity with two USB 3.2 Type-C, four USB 3.2 Type-A, one front panel Type-C connector, and dual M.2 slots
ASUS PRO E500 G6
The ASUS PRO E500 G6 workstation desktop PC is equipped with either a 10th generation Intel Core processor or the latest Intel Xeon W-1200 processors, up to 128GB of ECC memory, and supports for one NVIDIA Quadro RTX or AMD Radeon Pro professional graphics. The E500 G6 has dual M.2 supporting fast NVMe PCIe M.2 solid-state drives. It also comes with dual LAN including an Intel 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for fast connectivity. The E500 G6 features the ASUS Control Centre a server-grade software for improved IT management.
Features
- Intel Xeon W-1200 processors and DDR4-2933 ECC memory for professional performance and stability
- Supports up to three independent displays simultaneously via HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI-D, and VGA
- Ready for 2D/3D rendering with support for one NVIDIA Quadro RTX or AMD Radeon Pro GPU
- Dual onboard LAN support including Intel 2.5 Ethernet port for faster data transfer speeds
- Dual M.2 for up to 32Gbps performance and data redundancy
- Independent software vendor (ISV) certification for validated reliability and compatibility with key applications
- ASUS Control Center: Server-grade software for improved IT management
