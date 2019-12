ASRock Presents Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger Graphics Cards

Quick Specs

The Radeon RX 5500 XT

Model: ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OCPart Number: RX5500XT CLD 8GOBoost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz / 14 GbpsGame Clock: Up to 1737 MHz / 14 GbpsBase Clock: 1685 MHz / 14 GbpsMemory: 8GB 128-bit GDDR6Model: ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OCPart Number: RX5500XT CLD 4GOBoost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz / 14 GbpsGame Clock: Up to 1737 MHz / 14 GbpsBase Clock: 1685 MHz / 14 GbpsMemory: 4GB 128-bit GDDR6The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT series graphics card takes 1080p gaming to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS. The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency and outstanding value. Based on RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger Series graphics card provides base/game/boost GPU clock at 1685/1737/1845MHz. Furthermore, Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.The ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger Series graphics cards are now available at partner resellers worldwide. The ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC sells for $199.99 while the ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC models sell for $169.99. Both are now available in Newegg Product Pages: