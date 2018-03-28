ASRock Presents Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger Graphics Cards

ASRock today presents the latest addition to the Challenger Series graphics cards the ASRock RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC and ASRock RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC. The Radeon RX 5500 XT is the latest addition to AMDs advanced 7nm RDNA architecture. ASRock launches the Challenger models first but we expect the Phantom Gaming models to be released on a later date. The RX 5500 XT Challenger cards are available in 8GB GDDR6 and 4GB GDDR6 models. Just like the SAPPHIRE Radeon NITRO+ RX 5500 XT, ASRocks Challenger Series RX 5500 XT sports an extended heat sink over the short PCB. Hence, both the ASRock RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC and ASRock RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC appear to have identical coolers and comes with a sturdy metal backplate. The Radeon RX 5500 Challenger series graphics cards feature a dual-fan design sporting 90mm fans. The heatsink comes with 3 copper heat pipes to enhance heat dissipation.
Quick Specs
Model: ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC
Part Number: RX5500XT CLD 8GO
Boost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz / 14 Gbps
Game Clock: Up to 1737 MHz / 14 Gbps
Base Clock: 1685 MHz / 14 Gbps
Memory: 8GB 128-bit GDDR6
Model: ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC
Part Number: RX5500XT CLD 4GO
Boost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz / 14 Gbps
Game Clock: Up to 1737 MHz / 14 Gbps
Base Clock: 1685 MHz / 14 Gbps
Memory: 4GB 128-bit GDDR6
The Radeon RX 5500 XTThe AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT series graphics card takes 1080p gaming to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS. The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency and outstanding value. Based on RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger Series graphics card provides base/game/boost GPU clock at 1685/1737/1845MHz. Furthermore, Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.
Pricing and Availability
The ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger Series graphics cards are now available at partner resellers worldwide. The ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC sells for $199.99 while the ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC models sell for $169.99. Both are now available in Newegg.
Product Pages:
ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC
ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC