ASUS Shows Off Patented Liquid Metal Thermal Compound Application

ASUS has partnered with world-renowned thermal compound maker Thermal Grizzly to bring the exotic liquid metal thermal compound to the entire 2020 Republic of Gamers gaming laptop line-up featuring the 10th generation Intel Core processors. Some of the first ROG gaming laptops to get the liquid metal thermal compound include the recently released ROG Strix Scar 17 and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptops.
What is Liquid Metal?
Liquid metal is highly conductive and offers superior thermal energy transfer from the processor die to the heatsink compared to conventional thermal pastes. ASUS engineers observed a 10~20°C reduction in temperatures depending on the processor. Using liquid metal, with its more efficient heat transfer, offers lower operating temperatures, improved overclocking headroom, and reduced noise levels.
ASUS uses the award-winning Conductonaut from Thermal Grizzly. ASUS developed a two-stage method that ensures complete coverage required for optimal thermal performance. A custom-made machine performance both steps with mechanical precision, performing 17 passes sliding back and forth which mimics human motion. ASUS patents its liquid metal application process and formally recognizes the innovation ROG continues to bring to its gaming laptops.
Learn more about ASUSs patented process for using the exotic liquid metal thermal compound to new ROG gaming laptops at the ASUS website.